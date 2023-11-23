The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, toured this Thursday the Beeri kibbutz, one of those attacked by Hamas, “in awe.” on October 7 and in which the traces of that terrorist action can be seen.

Sánchez is on a tour of Israel, Palestine and Egypt with the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, and after meeting both in Jerusalem with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, he moved to this kibbutz.

An enclave in which the Hamas attack caused the death of 85 people while another 30 were captured as hostages and that, at the direction of the Israeli authorities, it is being visited by international leaders who travel to the country to verify ‘in situ’ the consequences of the attacks.

In this kibbutz, the Spaniard Iván Illarramendi worked as a cook in its soup kitchen, murdered in the attack on another kibbutz where he lived.

The Chief Executive, wearing a bulletproof vest and accompanied by Israeli military commanders who explained the terrorist action and its consequencestoured the kibbutz while Israeli artillery shots could be heard in the background.

He was able to see the destroyed and burned houses, with belongings scattered inside and outside the buildings and many abandoned toys.

In statements to journalists, Sánchez confessed himself “overwhelmed” after the visit, in which he said he was able to see “the cruelty, suffering and anguish” that had to be experienced in the attack. He recalled that there are almost thirty hostages captured in this kibbutz and conveyed a message of solidarity, empathy and commitment to the Israeli people.

Now he said that only the consequences of all that “unjustified” pain can be verified, which only has destruction as its goal, and expressed his resounding condemnation of all of this.

But within all this “barbarism” He stressed that there remains hope for young people like the one he commented that he had been able to speak with and whose relatives had been killed in the Hamas action.

A young man who conveyed his desire to rebuild his life in the same place. After this visit, SÁnchez undertook a trip to Ramallah to meet with the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

EFE