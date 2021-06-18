The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus on the afternoon of this Friday. The leader was immunized at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital, as revealed through their social networks.

“Today I received the first dose of the vaccine at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital. Thanks to all the healthcare professionals who take care of us on a daily basis. Vaccines save lives and are paving the way for us to recovery. They are our horizon of hope. #YoMeVacuno “, pray your Tweet.

No masks outdoors

Sánchez has been inoculated on his return to Madrid after participating in Barcelona in the Cercle d’Economy conference and preside alongside the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, the 18th edition of the Spain-Italy Dialogue Forum.

Precisely, at that event, he unveiled the convocation of an extraordinary Council of Ministers next Thursday to eliminate the mandatory nature of masks abroad starting next Saturday, June 26.

Rest of the Cabinet

The first of the vaccinated ministers was Miquel Iceta, Head of Policy Territorial and Public Function, which AstraZeneca received on March 26. The rest have already been receiving or will soon receive the corresponding serums according to the age or risk groups that correspond to them as well as the rest of the citizens.