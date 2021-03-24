The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has accused this Wednesday the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, of “shooting” the PP registering motions of no confidence to “end the only alternative that is already on his heels”, but has stressed that ” the shot has backfired ». The head of the Executive, for his part, has responded harshly to the head of the opposition, assuring that “it is sad to see the Popular Party led by you.”

In the government control session, with the Madrid electoral campaign in the background, Casado has assured that if it is already “irresponsible to destabilize governments with lies”, it is “immoral to do so in the midst of a pandemic.”

In his reply, Sánchez has asked him for a “bit of modesty” and has criticized that the PP presumes to give “lessons that in the Region of Murcia they support the government based on corruption and transfuguism” and in Madrid provoke “some early and irresponsible elections. After ensuring that Casado himself has said that it made him “laugh” to hear that the PP has no project, he exclaimed: “It’s not that funny, it’s sad to see the PP led by you.”

The leader of the PP has then listed cases of corruption and “scandals” that have affected the PSOE and United We Can, including the case of Diego Conesa, and has stressed that the Prime Minister “cannot give lessons” to his party. Sánchez has later answered him by accusing him of “insulting” the PSOE, something that, according to what he has said, makes the deputies of the Popular Group such as Carmelo Romero or Diego Movellán have a “free bar” later.

Pablo Iglesias announces a complaint against Teodoro García Egea



For his part, the second vice president of the Government and secretary general of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, has announced that its formation will present this Wednesday a Bribery complaint to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office against the ‘number two’ of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, whom They accuse of “buying” deputies to stop the motions of censure.

“It is good to buy deputies,” he proclaimed in Congress, alluding to the fact that the PP has passed the motion of no confidence in the Region of Murcia after incorporating three deputies from Citizens critical of Inés Arrimadas into his Government and negotiating with three others expelled from Vox.