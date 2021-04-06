The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez has appeared today before the media to make balance of these months of pandemic, assess how the vaccination process is going and review current affairs. An appearance in which he has admitted questions and that centralized the acceleration of the vaccination process.

Sánchez stressed that “ewe are before the largest global vaccination campaign in history of humanity. Since the beginning of the year an unprecedented effort has been made by the authorities, vaccination centers, nurses, citizens, primary care … This second semester we are going to see an acceleration of the vaccination process. We are going to add all our forces to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate without rest. Each vaccinated person is a protected person, it is a safe life “.

He also assured that “we are at the forefront of vaccination. Today in our country almost 4 out of 5 over 80 years, 79.1% have already received the first dose, and 44% both doses. Almost all of the 405,179 people in residences or with disabilities have received the first dose. We are facing the beginning of the end of the pandemic. ”In addition, he announced that “During the month of April the rhythm will accelerate. We are going to meet the objectives of having 70% of the population by the end of summer. “Specifically, these are the vaccination objectives:

– During the next week you will be vaccinated more people with a complete pattern than those infected.

– The week of May 3, 5 million of compatriots will be vaccinated.

– The June 10th, 10 million they will be fully vaccinated.

– The June 14th, there will be 15 million of vaccinated people.

– The July 19, 25 million of compatriots will be vaccinated with complete schedule.

– For end of august, there will be 33 million of vaccinated Spaniards.

“In total we have contracted more than 87 million doses between April and September. This will allow us to ensure that any compatriot can be vaccinated in that period. “

Economic recovery

“At all times, the Government of Spain has stated that we can only regain full normality thanks to vaccination. Well then, we have already started to do it. The labor market is reacting positively to the lifting of restrictions in this month of March after the slowdown in employment that we observed in January and February, at the height of the third wave and also thanks to vaccination. It is true that the data is still far from reflecting normal economic activity, but we are making progress little by little and we see it in the employment data. “

“Today, Social Security affiliation has added 70,790 workers compared to February, the total being 18,920,902 affiliates and affiliates. Second, the unemployment has decreased in the month of March at the highest rate since 2015, registering a fall of 59,149 people and falling below the barrier of 4 million people. The reactivation of workers in ERTE it has sped up. Today there is 114,000 more people who have returned to their jobs“.

Vaccines

This announcement of the acceleration of the vaccine has occurred just one day after Spain received and distributed 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to the autonomous communities, in what was the largest arrival of single vaccine drugs to our country since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. What’s more, the arrival of six million doses is expected, among the four pharmaceutical companies with authorization for the emergency use of their products, during the month of April.

Green passport

“The Ministry of Health, together with the rest of the autonomous communities, has laid the basis for the digital green certificate, which will allow us greater mobility with guarantees, will be ready in the middle of June. It will include vaccination data, negative antigen test data, if a person has overcome the disease and has antibodies … “

“With this green passport we can also recover the european mobility. This passport, like everything that the Government and the countries of Europe have done, will be free and of universal access, like the vaccine “.”There is less left to leave this dark and painful stage behind. The priority today, more than ever, is the acceleration of vaccination, relentlessly, vaccinate to save lives, to recover our social life. “

Extension of the alarm state

“I want to value co-governance, the recognition of Title VIII of the powers of the Autonomous Communities.” The objective is that it is not necessary to extend the alarm stage. We want May 9 to be the end point of the state of alarm“In case of having to take measures to restrict mobility, remember that the decisions of the Interterritorial Council have been validated in the courts.” Hopefully the epidemiological reality and the vaccination to be accelerated, 33 million compatriots vaccinated in summer, give us the tools to continue responding effectively“.

Madrid’s interest in Sputnik V

Regarding Madrid’s interest in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Sánchez has been clear: “All governments must be serious, loyal, supportive. A success of the European strategy is to go all together, for the EU to negotiate on behalf of 400 million people. All i ask is responsibility, loyalty, seriousness, when we talk about the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine is in the process of validation by the EMA. We want to guarantee maximum security to our compatriots, and that is why we have the vaccines that have the EMA seal. “

“From the EMA, and all European governments, we are very aware of the thrombosis and the consequences of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is important to convey that all vaccines in Europe have the approval, safety, and we must convey that safety message “.

Delayed vaccination

“I I defend the vaccination strategy in Europe. And if the vaccination rate is slower than in other countries, the person in charge has a name and surname. There is a company that has not complied with the delivery of doses that had been fixed in the second and first trimesters, and is AstraZeneca”.

“Second, I want to vindicate the purchasing policy made by Spain. Unlike other European countries, we have a absolutely diversified vaccination portfolio. Because, Spain has not been so resentful as someone who has bet everything on a single company, with a more pronounced incidence as has happened in other countries “.

Vaccination status

According to him report provided yesterday by the Ministry of Health, Spain has received 9,689,995 doses of the coronavirus vaccines. The autonomous communities they have administered 90.2%, that is, 8,743,694. In addition, 2,852,806 people have completed their vaccination schedule.

Most of the doses received by Spain belong to Pfizer / BioNTech. Its doses represent 66.9% of those that Health has made available to the autonomous communities. Oxford / AstraZeneca and Moderna have provided 22.4% and 10.7%, respectively. These three vaccines are expected to be added next week with doses of Janssen, which will give a boost to vaccination as it is a drug that only requires one inoculation to provide immunity.

By autonomies, Ceuta is the one with the highest percentage of vaccines inoculated (96.8%), followed by the Balearic Islands (95.6%) and the Valencian Community (95.5%). Above average are located Catalonia (93.2%), The Rioja (93%), Estremadura (92.9%) and Andalusia (92%). Meanwhile, Madrid is below the average (89.4%), Asturias (88.7%), Castilla la Mancha (88.6%), Canary Islands (88.3%), Castile and Leon (88.2%), Murcia (87.9%), Aragon (87.1%), Galicia (86.8%), Cantabria (86.7%), Melilla (86.6%), Navarre (86.3%) and Basque Country (79.3%). The Armed Forces have administered 90.4% of the doses received.