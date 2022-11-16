PAUL M. DIEZ Special Envoy to Bali (Indonesia) Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:42



The Russian attack on Ukraine last night and, above all, the explosion that claimed two lives in Poland have upset the placidity with which the G-20 summit in Bali was taking place, which ended on Wednesday. But not his plans, as seen in the approval of his final statement harshly criticizing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, announced yesterday by this newspaper.

At the end of the summit, and before embarking on a trip to South Korea, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, assessed the results of the meeting and denounced the Russian attack. But he did not want to take a position on the explosion that has left two dead in Poland, near the border with Ukraine, until the investigation is complete and its exact causes are known.

«The events of this very night are clear evidence, further proof, of Putin’s unwillingness to end this war, which began on February 24. They reflect once again the systematic and repeated violation by Putin of the most elementary and basic principles of international law and the risk of consequences of escalation,” Sánchez criticized before the Spanish media displaced to Bali.

In his opinion, “the bombing of Ukraine in the middle of the G-20 summit demonstrates Putin’s contempt for international organizations and the multilateral system as a whole.” After participating in an emergency meeting of the G-7 and some NATO member countries present at the summit in the morning, he pointed out that “we condemn in the strongest terms the illegal, unjustified and contrary to international law Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Although he acknowledged that “unfortunately, this attack has altered the second day of the summit, preventing the normal development of the debates,” he praised the success of his organization for the approval of the final statement critical of the Kremlin. “Although Russia, with its actions yesterday, tries to seize the international agenda, we must recognize the great work of the Indonesian presidency and its ability to build bridges between different countries,” praised the head of government in a conference press conference held at the luxurious Meliá hotel in Nusa Dua, the idyllic presidential complex where the G-20 summit took place. For Sánchez, the most important conclusion after this Russian attack is that “the unity of the European Union and NATO continues to be our main strength.”