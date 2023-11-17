It is the third time that the leader of the socialists promises before the king of Spain to fulfill his duties as president. This ends almost four months of political uncertainty, after Sánchez achieved the absolute majority in the Congress of Deputies necessary to govern in a coalition. At the same time, nightly protests continue between detractors and supporters of right-wing and far-right parties.

With his right hand on the Constitution, in front of the King of Spain Felipe VI and without religious symbolism, Pedro Sánchez was sworn in as President of the Spanish Government. “I promise, out of my conscience and honor, to faithfully fulfill the obligations of the position of President of the Government, with loyalty to the King, and to keep and ensure the preservation of the Constitution as a fundamental norm of the State, as well as to maintain the secrecy of the deliberations of the Council of Ministers and Ministers,” he recited for the third time in the last five years.

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) revalidated his position after obtaining an absolute majority of 179 seats in favor – 171 against – in the Congress of Deputies. This, thanks to the positive votes of an amalgamation of eight different political forces, some in conflict with each other, which came together in order to build a wall “in front of the retrograde right”, in reference to the far-right Vox party, an ally of the conservative leader. of the Popular Party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who failed in his investiture, giving Sánchez the opportunity to form a Government.

I promise, out of my conscience and honor, to faithfully fulfill the obligations of the position of President of the Government, with loyalty to the King, and to preserve and ensure the preservation of the Constitution as a fundamental norm of the State, as well as to maintain the secrecy of the deliberations of the Council of… pic.twitter.com/RS4bxv36J8 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 17, 2023



Something that the re-elected president achieved, four months after the legislative elections on July 23, due to the pact with the Catalan independentists of Junts per Catalunya. Among what was agreed, the amnesty for all people related to the “procés” stands out, the failed independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017. This pact helped Sánchez to achieve the majority in Congress after a tense investiture debate that lasted for two days and puts an end to almost four months of political uncertainty in Spain.

Read alsoThe PSOE-Junts pact: the amnesty and other keys to the “historic agreement”

For the leftist president, the pact is an opportunity to “heal wounds” and guarantee “the unity of Spain through dialogue and forgiveness,” in reference to the amnesties offered to the participants in the Catalan referendum.

Feijóo, however, criticized that the amnesty “damages our international reputation and undoubtedly affects our democracy.”

Two weeks of protests led by the right and the extreme right

Precisely, the entry of the independentists into the Government raised blisters among the supporters of the conservatives and far-right, who in the last two weeks have been taking to the streets, with Spanish flags and chanting Francoist slogans, but also racist, for what they consider a “coup d’état” and an “attack” against the Constitution.

Statements that are also being fueled by far-right politicians such as the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who wrote on his social networks: “We will continue to support all mobilizations and calls to oppose the coup against the Nation by a government born of a “counterconstitutional pact.”







01:55

The day of night protests in Madrid, the capital, culminated in clashes between the Police and protesters. The latter also attacked the media and journalists who were covering the marches.

“Every time he appears on TV he lies. There are no words to describe what is happening in Spain regarding the economy, society and everything,” noted a student present at the marches.

During the last few nights, more than 1,600 uniformed officers were deployed and placed metal barriers in front of Parliament to prevent the entry of those gathered, who were waiting for the political leaders to leave to boo them.

“I believe that Spain is experiencing a very serious situation, its territorial unity is in danger due to the Government’s pacts with the separatists. She has given in absolutely everything that the separatists have asked her and the time has come to stand up to this Government and defend national unity,” criticized a far-right protester.

Some 50 retired Franco soldiers call for Sánchez’s dismissal

This Friday, dozens of retired Francoist soldiers, belonging to the Association of Spanish Military (AME), signed a letter in which they demand the dismissal of Sánchez “and the calling of general elections”, due to what they denounce as a “serious situation current” and “absolute contempt” of the institutions by the Government coalition.

The text also criticizes the Constitutional Court “partially composed of magistrates who have recently held relevant political positions in the Executive branch, which annuls its neutrality,” the manifesto denounces against the leader of the PSOE, which also refers to the “rupture of the unity of Spain”, one of the slogans chanted during the night protests, also called for Friday night.

Riot police walk alongside protesters holding Spanish flags during a protest in Madrid, Spain, November 16, 2023. REUTERS – SUSANA VERA

In response, Sumar deputy Íñigo Errejón asked to take “exemplary measures” against the former military personnel who called for the removal of the leader of the socialists. “It’s enough to play hit,” he noted.

“I hope that the decency that exists in all these areas emerges (…) and that democracy emerges, which is what happened yesterday. Finally we have had an investiture, we can finally form a Government, which is what the citizens decided on July 23, and what we are going to do now is work,” Aina Vidal, Sumar’s deputy spokesperson, told a television station. Spanish.

Sánchez’s work begins now, once his appointment has been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which makes his position official. The first challenge is the formation of a new coalition Executive for the next four years and the challenge of complying with everything agreed upon with the different political branches, some regionalist, who voted in favor of his investiture.

The leftist president is expected to begin meeting current ministers this weekend. Sumar, the party led by Yolanda Díaz, until now second vice president and Minister of Labor, will have a strong participation in the new coalition government.

“In the face of their hatred, our joy,” Díaz wrote on the social network X, formerly Twitter, after the investiture.

Local media affirm, however, that there will be no announcements in La Moncloa until next week. “The president projects a cabinet with a marked political profile, to face a legislature in which an extreme and destructive opposition is expected. On the street and in institutions. He also plans an Executive with fewer ministerial portfolios,” reported the Spanish media ‘Eldiario.es’.

With EFE, AP and local media