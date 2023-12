The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez | Photo: EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, offered this Wednesday (27) to pro-independence parties in the Catalonia region “a meeting point” that leaves behind “radical” proposals such as a separatist referendum, which Madrid rejects.

Sánchez said this at a press conference about the Christmas speech given on Tuesday (26) by the Catalan regional president, the independenceist Pere Aragonés. In his speech, Aragonés said that 2024 should be the year that marks the beginning of the “second phase of the negotiation process with the State” for Catalonia to hold a referendum on its independence.

“We are familiar with the proposals of the pro-independence movement. Nothing new under the sun (…) We have to open a new phase of dialogue and normalization of the political situation in Catalonia, which involves legislative measures, such as the amnesty law, and also find a meeting point between these maximalist proposals of the pro-independence movement”, declared Sánchez.

The Congress of Deputies (lower house of the Spanish Parliament) is processing a proposal from Sánchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) on an amnesty law for crimes committed by Catalan sovereigntists during the illegal separatist process of 2017.

As he did last week, when he met with Aragonés in Barcelona, ​​Sánchez insisted today on refusing a self-determination referendum, which, according to him, “logically is not shared or accepted by the government of Spain, nor by the forces that support the government of coalition” of the left, formed by PSOE and Sumar.

The head of the Executive once again offered the Catalan autonomous government and the rest of the Spanish regions a reform of the financing system.

“It's time to reform and update it. We will talk to Catalonia and all the autonomous communities,” said Sánchez, without commenting on Aragonés' proposal that Catalonia should have a single financing model to end its fiscal deficit .