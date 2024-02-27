The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, received Ilia Topuria, world champion in the UFC featherweight category, this Tuesday at the Moncloa Palace. The visit of the Spanish-Georgian fighter began with a one-on-one talk between the two and concluded with a tour of the government headquarters. At the end of the meeting, Sánchez shared a message on his social networks, in which he highlighted the path of Topuria, 27, towards his recent achievement: “Your effort, dedication and perseverance have led you to fulfill one of your dreams,” the Chief Executive wrote through his X account, formerly Twitter, and then accompanied the text with a video in which the reception can be seen.

The Spanish-Georgian fighter established himself as number one in the world in his weight on the 18th, by beating the Australian Alexander Volkanovski in Las Vegas. Since then, he has not stopped receiving invitations on his return to Spain. In addition to Sánchez, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, are also on the list of politicians who have met with the current champion, who is still in process of obtaining your Spanish DNI, despite having been residing in the country since the age of 15. Regarding the latter, Sánchez also assured that his counterpart will obtain the national identity document “very soon”, in the aforementioned message on networks.

Ilia Topuria takes the kick-off of Real Madrid-Sevilla last Sunday, under the gaze of Sergio Ramos. Ballesteros (EFE)

Beyond visits to politicians, Topuria was also present on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where he kicked off the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla.

