Pedro Sánchez promised this morning before the King his position as President of the Government, the day after being invested in the Congress of Deputies, with an absolute majority of 179 deputies, and on the same morning that the State official newsletter has published his appointment. The leader of the PSOE completed this last protocol step in La Zarzuela, dressed in a dark suit and red tie, with his right hand on the Constitution and in the absence of religious symbols, in just two minutes. Sánchez thus begins his third term, of which the next step is the appointment of a new Government. The forecast is that throughout the weekend it will be known who will not return to the Council of Ministers, what new faces there will be in the Cabinet and who will become or consolidate themselves as heavyweights in the new Executive.

The President of the Government arrived at the Zarzuela Palace around ten in the morning, where the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, was already waiting for him as the Kingdom’s chief notary; the substitute president of the General Council of the Judiciary, Vicente Guilarte; the president of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde-Pumpido, and the presidents of the Congress and the Senate, Francina Armengol and Pedro Rollán, respectively. They all dressed in dark.

The formal ceremony took place in the audience hall of the royal residence, where Sánchez completed the last step of the promise after reading the royal decree of appointment signed by the monarch, recently published. “I promise by my conscience and honor to faithfully fulfill the obligations of the position of President of the Government, with loyalty to the King, and to preserve and ensure the preservation of the Constitution as a fundamental norm of the State, as well as to maintain the secrecy of the deliberations of the Council of Ministers and of Ministers”, he recited.

Once the promise was fulfilled, Felipe VI, with a very serious face, addressed Sánchez to shake his hand and express his congratulations on his re-election. “Congratulations, president,” the monarch told him, to which the PSOE leader responded: “Thank you, sir.” Then the attendees spoke briefly, already behind closed doors. Sánchez has asked the King about the state of his wrist after the crack he suffered in the scaphoid playing paddle tennis and which forces him to continue wearing a splint for a month.

It is the third time that Sánchez formalizes this procedure before Felipe VI, after he did so in July 2018, after the motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy was successful, and in January 2020, when he formed the first coalition government of the democracy with Unidas Podemos. To be sworn in, Sánchez received the support of 51% of Congress: the 121 deputies of the PSOE; Sumar’s 31; the seven of ERC; the seven from Junts, the six from Bildu, the five from the PNV, the BNG and the Canarian Coalition. The other 171 deputies of Congress voted against, which are the 137 of the PP, the 33 of Vox and the UPN.

Appointment of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government, published in the BOE this morning, November 16, 2023 THE COUNTRY

The next step is the appointment of a new coalition government in the next few hours, expectedly this weekend. The current ministers, asked whether they will repeat or not, have limited themselves to making themselves available to the President of the Government. “I am a team person and sometimes you play for the first team and there are times when they tell you that you have to do something else. “I am a man of a collective project and, therefore, what the president decides will seem very good to me,” said, for example, the head of Culture, Miquel Iceta, on the red carpet prior to the Latin Grammy gala, that are held in Seville.

Sumar, Yolanda Díaz’s party, for its part, aspires to the vice presidency of Labor and the Ministry of Social Rights. And instead of Equality, Universities and Consumer Affairs – the other three portfolios that she held until now – she will foreseeably take on Health, Culture and a newly created portfolio: Childhood and Youth. Sources from the parties that make up Sumar assume that the Minister of Health will be Mónica García, an anesthetist by profession and current spokesperson for Más Madrid; and that the Ministry of Culture will be directed by Ernest Urtasun, MEP of Catalunya en Comú and spokesperson for Sumar. Ione Belarra and Irene Montero will not repeat in the Council of Ministers.