Spain dedicates 1.24% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to science, compared to the 1.40% it dedicated in 2010, 2% of the European average, 2.1% of China and 3% of countries like Germany, Japan and the US Spanish public funding is scarce and due to bureaucratic problems it is distributed with months of delay, suffocating thousands of research groups. Places are scarce and the system repels brilliant scientists instead of attracting them. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presented this Thursday “a crash plan” with more than 1,000 million euros in two years to reinforce this sickly Spanish science and innovation system. “Spain cannot continue to turn its back on science,” he declared in a ceremony with scientists and without journalists at the Moncloa Palace.

He crash plan includes three axes already announced on June 30 by Minister Pedro Duque: more resources for biosanitary and public health research in the face of the pandemic, the transformation of the science system to improve the conditions in which scientists work and the promotion of business R & D & I. The 31-page plan recalls that, between 2010 and 2017, investment in science in Spain fell by 5.9%, while it increased by 27% on average in the EU, 31% in Germany and up to 99% in China. “It is a long-term investment that in Spain has never been taken seriously enough”, states the document.

The first axis seeks to strengthen research and innovation in health mainly through the mobilization of resources for the Carlos III Health Institute, the main public body for financing biomedical science in Spain. The second axis promises “a legal reform to reduce the precariousness and job instability of young scientific personnel”, through the establishment of an entry system based on stable contracts subject to external evaluation. Today there are many groups like the one who directs Ana Cuenda at the National Center for Biotechnology (CSIC), dedicated to investigating the mechanisms of cancer and inflammatory diseases. “We are 10 people and only I have a permanent place. The rest have a temporary contract, “he denounced a couple of weeks ago.

“Spain cannot continue turning its back on science,” Sánchez proclaimed

The third axis, to promote business R + D + I, aims to double aid to this sector in three years through the Center for Industrial Technological Development (CDTI), with specific measures for the automotive and aeronautical sectors.

The 17 measures of the shock plan represent investment commitments in 2020 and 2021 of 1,056 million euros in direct aid to the science and innovation system, both public and private. Almost 400 million will be mobilized throughout 2020 and the rest in 2021, according to Sánchez. To this investment will be added another 508 million euros in loans with advantageous conditions to innovative companies, according to the document.

“It is a crash plan and as such does not have a clear strategy or objectives, but rather adds a series of games that in some cases are to cover holes and in others to respond to extraordinary needs,” he says. Jorge Barrero, CEO of the Cotec Foundation, dedicated to promoting innovation. “The key is this year, because it is not the same to promise budgets for next year, which are pending negotiation between political groups and which ultimately depend on Congress and the Senate, than to commit resources this year within the framework of the current budget, which is a government decision, “adds Barrero.

“The key is whether those 400 million euros that are announced – and that some are already executed and had already been announced before – truly correspond to new money and therefore to a real increase in resources”, underlines the CEO of Cotec . A spokesman for the Ministry of Science affirms that it will be “new money” with extraordinary credit and more debt.

“All this is necessary, but it is not enough if there are no budgets”, says physicist Perla Wahnón

“All this is necessary, but it is not enough if there are no budgets. For now they are still one of the lowest in Europe ”, laments physicist Perla Wahnón, president of the Confederation of Scientific Societies of Spain (COSCE), which brings together 82 associations. Wahnón calls for a “continuous and sustained funding” of science in all its areas, not only of the biosanitary branch. “Science cannot be improvised and it is not a luxury in times of crisis. It is an investment in the future ”, she says.

The biochemist Luis Serrano, director of the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona, ​​applauds “the explicit support of the President of the Government” for science and innovation. “Everything sounds great, now we just need to see reality. Many times they have told us that they are going to deal with science and then, when push comes to shove, there is little, “adds Serrano, also president of the Somma alliance of elite scientific centers. “We will know the reality in a few months.”

Another problem in the Spanish state public sector in recent years has been the lack of execution of the budget available for R & D & I. Many advertisements have been smoke. In 2019, only 51% of the budget was executed, 3,360 million euros, according to data from the General State Comptroller analyzed by the Cotec foundation. The non-executed budget was concentrated in the appropriations item. The Government of Pedro Sánchez has not been able to approve any budget of its own since he came to power, but the Ministry of Science defends that, despite these difficulties, in 2019, 125 million euros were executed more than in 2018 in non-financial chapters, therefore that more was invested in R + D + I with the same General State Budgets.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.