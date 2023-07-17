Pedro Sánchez starts the last week of the campaign in Brussels, where he participates in a summit that he himself has promoted between the European Union and the Latin American countries organized in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). From the Belgian capital, the leader of the PSOE has launched against his rival, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for saying on TVE that the PP always revalued pensions. “The 10 million pensioners deserve to know the truth”, Sánchez started in the corridors of the summit in front of the journalists, in a phrase that he recalled to that of Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba in 2004, when he said the famous “The Spanish deserve a government that does not lie to them.” Sánchez has continued with a clear attack on Feijóo: “The truth is that the PP did not revalue pensions when it governed in those years [los de Mariano Rajoy]. And the truth is that the PP has voted systematically in recent years against the revaluation of pensions according to the CPI. And the truth is that when the Government reached an agreement here in Brussels to shield by law this revaluation of pensions, Mr. Feijóo came personally to meet with the president of the European Commission and later with the Commissioner for the Economy to tell them that boycott this agreement, which was not the one the PP wanted. This was not done by anyone other than Feijóo. the commissioner [Paolo] Gentiloni went so far as to ask Feijóo to make a constructive opposition. Today pensions are shielded by a law that was approved without the support of the PP and Vox, and this is the truth, it is indisputable, and it is what pensioners deserve to know, ”he concluded. Sánchez is referring to the PP’s rejection of the latest pension reform, already with Feijóo at the head of the party, and the trip that the opposition leader made to Brussels to meet with Ursula von der Leyen and Paolo Gentiloni. At the press conference in the Belgian capital, Feijóo not only criticized the Spanish reform, but also praised the French one, which in those days was causing enormous social protest.

Shortly before this response to the press in the corridors, Sánchez has made an interview in RNE in which he has tried to encourage the progressive electorate with the idea that a comeback is still possible because the polls have been wrong many times with him. Sánchez also believes that some conservative media polls, which give the PP a huge difference over the PSOE and do not detail its technical guts, contrary to what the 40dB poll does. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, they have the “intention” to “demobilize progressive voters” when the reality, according to the PSOE leader, is that there is much more of a party than meets the eye. The Socialists have special confidence in a good result in Catalonia, where they have already become the leading force in the municipal elections, while in the rest of Spain the PP clearly surpassed them. Sánchez vindicates his policy in Catalonia, criticized by the opposition and even some sectors of his party, and which, according to polls, may mean electoral wear and tear – some transfers to the PP have their origin in the pardons of the pro-independence leaders – due to its results. And he believes that if a PP government arrives and Vox will return to the crisis, as seen at a Vox rally this weekend that ended with strong tension.

“In 2017, here in Brussels they were talking about Catalonia every day. We saw some unfortunate images. Today in Catalonia the Constitution is fulfilled. On some issues we don’t have to think so much about the next elections as about the next generations. Seeing that in Catalonia the PSC is the first force is great news for the unity of Spain. Others solve this with slaps, as we see with Abascal. A PP government with Vox would lead us to fracture, to social confrontation again. This risk exists. We, on the contrary, have channeled a very difficult conflict, as Zapatero did in his day with the Ibarretxe plan”, Sánchez has sentenced.

When asked about the words of the ERC candidate, Gabriel Rufián, who said that his party had “forced” the PSOE to pardon the prisoners of the process, Sánchez has been upset. “I understand that we are campaigning, but ERC and Junts were asking for amnesty and what they have is a partial and conditional pardon where the disqualification that was raised by the judicial authorities is respected,” he said. Indeed, the pardons left the disqualification sentences intact, although later the Sánchez government, supported by the parliamentary majority, reformed the Penal Code and did try to alter the disqualifications of the leaders of the process. It did not succeed in most cases, because the Supreme Court interpreted that the new crimes did not adapt to the facts judged and kept intact the disqualifications of convicts such as Oriol Junqueras, leader of ERC, who will continue to be disabled until 2031.

The PSOE is trying to speed up the campaign in recent days, while Alberto Núñez Feijóo insisted this morning on TVE that he will not attend the debate at four on Wednesday, which could be the last great milestone of the campaign. Sánchez has included two unforeseen rallies Monday and Tuesday in Huesca and San Sebastián to try to reinforce the final stretch and turn the polls around. The one in San Sebastián is simpler, because he will go after the summit ends in Brussels, but the one in Huesca will be unprecedented, because the president will leave the summit just before the official dinner to travel to Aragon from the Belgian capital and then return from there to continue the work of the summit, which continues on Tuesday morning. “I cannot be alone in Brussels for two days five days before the end of the campaign,” explained the president. In their environment they point out that in recent days they are seeing a turn in the polls and they need to consolidate it.

Sánchez is the great promoter of this summit, one of the great milestones of the Spanish presidency of the European Council. The appointment did not take place seven years ago and the Spanish president traveled to various Latin American countries in recent months to ensure a significant presence of Latin American leaders, which has finally been achieved. This morning, Sánchez has starred in a previous act, a business meeting, with the head of State of Brazil, Lula da Silva, and that of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Even so, the differences between several Latin American countries and the European ones on the war in Ukraine, with Brazil at the forefront, make it difficult to reach a consensus at the summit.

The PSOE leader, who this week has several interviews scheduled to try to reinforce his final message, has insisted on RNE that the real decision is between two coalitions. “Here we decide between the PSOE and the party of Yolanda Díaz or Feijóo with Abascal. If I can, I will govern with Yolanda Díaz’s party. And I already tell you that the PP is not going to abstain, because it did not do so in 2019, when I won the elections twice and they voted against it, it did not do so in Andalusia or Madrid when the PSOE won the elections, nor has it done so now in Extremadura or in the Canary Islands, where we have also won. I must warn progressives of the consequences of staying at home. This is not a joke. PP and Vox are agreeing to deny sexist violence, withdraw LGTBI flags, destroy bike lanes and measures against climate change in a country with an extreme heat wave ”, he concluded.

See also Abortion, Biden to women: “Continue to protest. It is of crucial importance " Zapatero, about Feijóo: “He will not have days in this campaign for all the rectifications” JOSE MARCOS José Luis Rodríguez continues with his campaign parallel to that of Pedro Sánchez, asking for the vote for the PSOE. After last week’s rallies in Andalusia and Castilla y León, the former Prime Minister held an event this Monday in San Sebastián (Gipuzkoa) in which he criticized the “falsehood” of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who hours earlier, in a In an interview on TVE, he had assured – as in the face-to-face with Sánchez a week ago – that the PP governments “always” had “revalued pensions according to the CPI”. A false statement that the journalist Silvia Intxaurrondo refuted and that Feijóo later had to qualify. “There will not be days in this campaign for all the rectifications for not being true,” Zapatero said in an act with the general secretary of the Basque Socialists, Eneko Andueza. “When you are confronted with the truth you have a problem. We are going to see what theory the right invents now”, has reproached Zapatero, who has insisted that the PP is also trying to “falsify history with the use of terrorism”. “[Feijóo] it resorts to lies, insidiousness and even the pain of the victims due to the lack of a project it has and due to the right-wing movement of the right”, he has sentenced. Sánchez will hold a rally tomorrow also in San Sebastián, a constituency where the PSOE believes that it can rise from one to two seats. The President of the Government will be campaigning again in Lugo on Thursday -PP and PSOE divided the four seats equally- and will close on Friday in Getafe, one of the bastions of the left in the south of Madrid.

