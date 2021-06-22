As it had advanced on Monday, the Spanish government approved this Tuesday pardons to the nine Catalan separatist leaders imprisoned for the 2017 secession attempt, a highly controversial decision with which seeks to promote “reconciliation” in Catalonia.

In the Council of Ministers “held this morning, (…) pardons have been approved for those convicted in the trial” for the events that occurred in 2017, the Spanish government reported on its Twitter account.

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez affirmed that his government seeks to open “a new stage of dialogue” and end “the confrontation” in Catalonia.

A photo from 2018 that shows the independent Catalan leaders imprisoned in the Lledoners prison (from left to right): Jordi Sanchez, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart, Josep Rull and Raul Romeva. Photo: AFP

“With this action we want to open a new stage of dialogue, reunion, and close the division and confrontation once and for all,” said Sánchez after the end of the Council of Ministers that approved the grace measure for Catalan leaders.

The nine pardons, including several former members of the Catalan regional government of Carles Puigdemont, the former president of the regional Parliament and leaders of separatist associations, were sentenced in October 2019 to prison terms of between 9 and 13 years for his participation in the unsuccessful attempt to free Catalonia from Spain.

The decision still has some administrative steps to follow, but it should be implemented quickly, according to the press.

A political crisis that is not yet resolved

On Monday, with a careful staging at the Liceo Theater in Barcelona, ​​the capital of the northeastern Spanish region, Sánchez sought to justify his measure of grace, criticized both by the right and by the independentistas.

“The fundamental reason for pardons is their usefulness for coexistence,” said the socialist leader, noting that he seeks to “open the way to reconciliation and reunion” in Catalonia, a region whose 7.7 million inhabitants remain deeply divided over the independence theme.

The 2017 secession attempt constituted one of the worst political crises in Spain since the end of the Francisco Franco dictatorship in 1975, and it still conditions national politics.

Despite the prohibition of justice, the Catalan government, then chaired by the independentista Carles Puigdemont, organized a referendum on self-determination on October 1, 2017, marked by scenes of police violence.

On the 27th of that month, the Catalan Parliament unilaterally declared independence, to which the then conservative Spanish government responded by dismissing the Catalan executive and putting the region under guardianship.

Pursued by justice, the secessionist leaders fled Spain, like Puigdemont, or were arrested, like the then Catalan vice president and leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), Oriol Junqueras.

Anyway, these pardons do not satisfy the independentistas, in power in Catalonia, who demand an amnesty, an extreme that would imply erasing the crimes committed, and holding a referendum on self-determination, possibilities ruled out by Madrid.

“The pardons do not provide a solution to the general cause,” Catalan President Pere Aragonès stressed on Monday.

The right wing, which took out in Madrid on June 13 tens of thousands of people against the pardons, accuses Sánchez of seeking to stay in power, since his minority government needs the support of the independentistas in Congress.

The grace measure is rejected by 53% of Spanish citizens, according to a recent poll, which on the contrary showed that 68% of Catalans approve it.

With your decision, Sánchez’s government seeks to turn the page on the 2017 upheaval and promote a way out of the prolonged crisis in Catalonia.

In a context in which Spain breathes due to the fall in infections as the anticovid vaccination advances and with the next national electoral appointment in two years, the Sánchez government intends to resume shortly the dialogue table with the Catalan executive, paralyzed in February of 2020 for the pandemic.

The positions of both parties remain at the antipodes.

More moderate than his two predecessors, the new Catalan regional president, Pere Aragonès, of the Republican Left party of Catalonia (ERC), maintains the demand for a self-determination referendum, this time agreed with Madrid, similar to the one held in Scotland in 2014.

A possibility flatly denied by the central government, open to a vote in Catalonia, but only to decide greater autonomy for the region, which already enjoys broad powers in health, education and security.

The pardons “allow a more fluid negotiation table”, but an agreement “is still a long way off”, estimated to the AFP Lluis Orriols, professor of Political Sciences of the Carlos III University of Madrid.

Source: AFP