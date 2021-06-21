The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced that this Tuesday the Catalan leaders in prison will be pardoned, a decision that would favor the nine separatists of the ‘procés’, after the failed attempt at independence from Catalonia at the end of 2017. The announcement fell badly on the Spanish right and it was insufficient for the independentistas.

From the ‘Gran Teatre del Liceu’ in Barcelona, ​​the head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced that this June 22 his Council of Ministers will approve the pardon of the nine imprisoned Catalans, after the Spanish Supreme Court condemned them in October from 2019 to sentences of between nine and 13 years in prison.

The forgiveness offered by Sánchez is none other than that of granting them their freedom, after the crime of sedition weighed against them on account of a specific fact: the unilateral declaration of independence of the Regional Parliament of Catalonia, on October 27, 2017 , after the 1 of that same month a referendum labeled illegal by Madrid conceived secession as the destiny of the Catalans.

“The Government has chosen to open the way to reconciliation, to meeting,” said the socialist Sánchez this Monday, June 21, before some 300 people from Catalan civil society.

Among the leaders who will be favored with the announcement are the then vice president of the Catalan executive Oriol Junqueras and the former president of the regional Parliament, Carme Forcadell.

Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras leaves after speaking at a regional parliamentary inquiry commission on the decision of the central government of Spain in 2017 to take control of the Catalan government, at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on 28 January 2020. © REUTERS / Nacho Doce / File photo

However, who was the president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, currently a refugee in Belgium, as well as four other members of his former cabinet who fled Spain, will not be favored with the pardon.

The reasons for the Spanish Government to smooth things over with Catalonia

Pedro Sánchez justified that “the future has to matter more than the past”, and that the measure of the pardon is a clean slate, to “do things better.”

Although he is aware that the concession proposed by the President of the Government does not penetrate entirely well in broad sectors of Spanish society, -60% disapproves of it according to polls- he defends “its full legality and its absolute constitutionality.”

In his speech, Sánchez insisted that making peace with the Catalans is of “public utility”, a slogan that has been included in Spanish law since its drafting in the 19th century. So the measure opens up, in his words, hope for “a spirit of dialogue and harmony.”



People hold banners during a protest against the imprisonment of Catalan separatist leaders, in Barcelona, ​​Spain, July 14, 2018. © REUTERS / Albert Gea

Considered a risky and unpopular measure by the experts, the Spanish Executive defends the pardons despite the political cost that it may entail.

According to the latest polls from the Center for Sociological Research (CIDS), the Popular Party (PP), with a conservative tradition, breathes on the back of Sánchez’s PSOE. The distance between the two parties was cut to just 3.5 points of difference, after the government publicly expressed the possibility of granting pardons in early June.

The Spanish right and the Catalan independence supporters question the proposal

For the wing of the Spanish political right, Pedro Sánchez’s pardons constitute a “betrayal.” No more no less. The current leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, accused him of a “coup de grace to legality” and promised to reverse the decision in court.

“Appeasement is not an option, it is just a postponement that gives new strength to the threat,” added Casado.

Sánchez presents today the contempt for legality and the embezzlement of sovereignty in the form of a comic opera at the Liceo de Barcelona. And with an audience subsidized with EU funds, a virtual box in Lledoners where they have written the script and row 0 in Waterloo that instead of applauding, they kick. pic.twitter.com/gpUhcgjZxP – Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) June 21, 2021



For their part, the Catalans show they are dissatisfied with the pardon for their leaders. This is how Quima Albalate, a 61-year-old protester in Las Ramblas explains: “The pardons are a trifle, the truth is that they have taken away our freedom of expression at all levels, we have our legitimate government in jail or in exile, and this is very serious in a democracy. “

For the president of the current Catalan Government, Pere Aragonès, the pardons are “a first step”, but they are “insufficient”. A point of disagreement with Sánchez, because while Aragonés considers that the “ruling of the Supreme Court was unfair”, the President of the Spanish Government considers that “there is no way outside the law.”

But the Catalan protesters do not give up. Just today, on the outskirts of the Liceu from where Sánchez was speaking, the banners read: “Neither pardons, nor amnesty, independence!”

With Reuters and EFE