The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, visiting Beijing, referred this Friday to the request for partial pardon for the Junts leader Laura Borràs, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and 13 years of disqualification for prevarication and forgery of documents. The Catalan Superior Court (TSJC), in the sentence that was known last Thursday, stated that it will request the measure of grace considering that the penalty against the suspended president of the Chamber is “excessive” if one takes into account that there was no profit . The head of the Government has remarked that the case in question responds to a misuse of public resources, but has clung to respect for judicial procedures so as not to be blunt in his decision. Borràs, in an interview with RAC-1, has insisted that she will not resign from the presidency of Parliament, even if the Electoral Board informs her that she has lost her seat.

“Regarding the sentence of Mrs. Borràs, we are talking about a flagrant case of prevarication, of misuse of public resources. And secondly, it is not a final sentence, I understand that it will have to be raised to the Supreme Court, then different instances of the Rule of Law have to be pronounced… and then it would have to be the subject of discussion in the Council of Ministers”, Sánchez assured. on the last day of his official visit to China. “In any case, I think that, not because I don’t have a position, but simply because I think I have to be respectful of the procedure established by our Rule of Law”, he remarked.

The decision of the TSJC to propose the pardon responds to a matter of criminal metrics. The crime of falsehood, in its continuous modality, has very high penalties, exceeding three years in prison at its lowest range. However, as it has been shown that Borràs and the other convicts have not profited, the commissioned work has been carried out and there was no patrimonial damage to the Administration; the magistrates see the measure of grace as the way to adjust the proportionality of the ruling. Although there is an internal process of reports and evaluations on the consequences of the pardon, it is the Government that has the last word and no one is unaware of the political burden that this has. The PSOE Code of Ethics prevents “supporting the pardon of charges convicted of corruption.” Article 8.1 of the regulation dictates: “Do not propose or support the pardon of public officials convicted of crimes related to corruption.”

In any case, to process the pardon (the TSJC itself will do it) the sentence must be final. Borràs explained this Friday in RAC-1 that his lawyers are already working on the appeal, but that his objective is to be able to reach the European instances. That the pardon is raised from the outset, he has defended, is an example of the “judicial nonsense” of the entire case. He also recalled that one of the judges who sentenced her, the president of the court Jesús María Barrientos, He was removed from the trial against the Republican Rogert Torrent for his public statements against the independence movement, thus hinting that his defense will explore that vein before the new instance. There is also a particular vote of a magistrate.

“They have been able to suspend me from my duties, but not from my sense or my responsibility. Today the president of the Parliament is called Laura Borràs, because there is no other ”, assured the leader of Junts. The sentence for the crimes of prevarication and documentary falsification imposed by the TSJC is 4 years in prison and 16 years of disqualification from holding public office and the still suspended president has described it as an “invitation to political retirement.” “When she turns it I will be 65 years old,” she explained. The other two convicts had reached a prior agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, called on Borràs on Thursday afternoon, after the sentence was known, to step aside. A petition to which the PSC and other opposition groups join. Since last July, the leader of Junts has been suspended from office, as determined by the regulations of the Chamber. The Republican believes that this interim period must come to an end. “Institutions cannot be subject to a defense that is of a personal nature,” Aragonès had lamented, separating the case of the president of Parliament from the “repression against independence.”

Borràs has criticized that Aragonès holds him responsible for the interim situation of the Chamber and has insisted that the culprits for this are the ERC, CUP and the PSC, whose representatives on the Board voted for the suspension established in the regulation to be applied. If a deputy has an oral trial for a cause related to corruption, he must be suspended from his duties. That article raises serious doubts about its constitutionality, but it was the parties themselves that voted in 2017 for the change to toughen their ethical standards in the face of corruption. “I am outraged with this independence movement that collaborates with the State from which it wants to become independent and which is doing very well to separate its political rivals.

The sentence, the Junts leader has defended, proves that he did not appropriate public money as a result of cutting up public contracts to benefit a computer scientist friend, after instructing him on how to submit false offers to accompany his. Therefore, Borràs believes that he must be restored to office, since the spirit of the legislator when he reformed the regulations was to stop lucrative corruption. “What we all understand is corruption,” he added.

The most tense moment of the interview was when she was asked about the emails with which the court considers it proven that she personally explained to the computer scientist how she had to do the invoices. The case began with an investigation by the Mossos in a drug sale case and, in one of the telephone interceptions, that same convicted person recounted, in 2017, that he was paid by doing “trapis” with the then president of the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes . The amount of the contracts was 335,700 euros. Borràs, visibly obfuscated, has avoided explaining whether they are false or not and has focused on denouncing a dubious chain of custody of her computer material.

Given the more than likely possibility that the central Electoral Board will take away his credentials in the coming days, Borràs has assured that he plans to fight against that decision. The electoral law establishes as a “cause of supervening ineligibility” the fact of being convicted in the first instance for a crime that has a penalty of disqualification and, if any parliamentary group requests it, proceeds to withdraw the record from the convicted person to automatically give it to the next of the list. Ciudadanos has already submitted a brief and, therefore, the response can arrive in a matter of days. Borràs has said that he will not comply. The same promise that he made about the anti-capitalist deputy Pau Juvillà and that he did not fulfill, since he had no choice but to resign.

