What Hannibal Laguna united this Friday at Fashion Week, let no one separate it. The couturier managed to place two completely opposite worlds in the front row of his parade: that of the Congress of Deputies and that of the coated paper magazines. The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, accompanied by his wife, Begoña Gómez, chatted animatedly during the show with the designer’s mother, Carmen, with whom he was especially friendly.

The socialist leader shared the front row with his fellow Executive Isabel Rodríguez, Government spokesperson, and Héctor Gómez, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, who came to the Laguna locker room beforehand to see the designs up close. But she also did it with protagonists from gossip magazines such as Normal Duval, Paloma Segrelles, the contestants of ‘Operación Triunfo’ Nuria Fergó and Natalia or Isa Pantoja, accompanied by her future husband, the contestant of ‘Survivientes’ Asraf Beno.

Pedro Sánchez looked as comfortable as he did on his bench in the chamber despite the thunderous boos and shouts of “Get out!” which he received both upon arriving at the catwalk and upon leaving. A situation very similar to the one he experienced in the previous edition, when he became the first president to attend Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. He did it in a big way, at the Teresa Helbig show, a designer who also presented her latest collection this Friday. The Catalan once again gave a sewing lesson, working with the same excellence both the precious embroidery in delicate pieces, and the leather in its most scoundrel version, enthralling critics and the public, among which were, among many other well-known faces, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo and the actresses Macarena Gómez and Leonor Watling, the best ambassadors of the house.



Laura Escanes and her partner, the singer Álvaro de Luna.



Efe







Nor can one complain about godfathers Mans, a young men’s tailoring brand that debuted with a wonderful women’s line that could well win the award for best collection of the edition thanks to its excellent pattern design and fabulous fabrics. The brand, which had Palito Dominguín among its models, was supported by the soccer player Marco LLorente and one of the fashionable couples, the one formed by Laura Escanes and the singer Álvaro de Luna, who unleashed passions among the attendees.

International fashion



Pasiones also raises the international Custo Barcelona. The designer surprised by interspersing white shirts, among other garments in his usual vibrant colors on technological materials. Pieces that he recently showed in his fashion show in New York, in which he attracts as many brand loyalists as in Madrid, where he surrounded himself with ‘influencers’ such as the Venezuelan Ninoska Vasquez, ex-girlfriend of the Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr, or well-known young women. for his time on the program ‘Temptation Island’.

Although to encourage you to buy the one that Malne gets in his presentations. On this occasion the firm showed an ode to haute couture with elements of the cowboy aesthetic in fabrics with prints from the equestrian world, exuding a feeling of luxury through each seam, just as happens with Isabel Sanchís’ proposal. The Valencian house, present on any red carpet worth its salt, showed its most sculptural side in elaborate garments. A single seamstress was assigned to some of them for two months. It is not surprising that the Arab and American markets go crazy with this Spanish brand.