The most precise definition of a script twist indicates it as that event that first surprises the viewer, and then leaves him with the feeling that what happened was as logical as possible within the framework of the narrative he is contemplating.

in his book bossypants, Tina Fey explained the two categories of scriptwriters that she hires for her script rooms: some with a solid intellectual background and others struggling in life, two profiles that do not usually coexist in the same person. A third would complete mine: that of Pedro Sánchez, master of the suicidal order when he has everything against him.

Almost no one predicted the electoral advance. This script twist was only pointed out as a possibility by Javier Casqueiro, to whom a surprised Ana Rosa recognized the wit in her program this Monday, after going from post-election enthusiasm to pre-election bewilderment. And read fait accompli is the best decision possible. The president regains control of the —excuse me— story, dulls the euphoria of the PP and neutralizes those who have been calling for early elections for months. It is also one that completely fits the definition of a character that Pedro Sánchez inaugurated when he took over the PSOE after being ousted, that of a survivor, an image that he consolidated with the motion of no confidence in the Rajoy executive and the two elections of 2019.

There are those who want to see in this decision a noble assumption of responsibilities after the bump in the regional elections. There are those who read desperate strategy. Both can coexist. It can turn out fatal. All this has happened and will happen again, which they said in Battlestar Galactica. With the same result? We have two months left to see if this is the end of his series or just a season finale.

