The wait has come to an end. The last program of the season of ‘La pija y la quinqui’ had a very special guest. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has visited the best-known podcast of the moment. Sánchez has spoken with Mariang and Carlos Peguer from Cartagena about all kinds of topics, from his experience in basketball, Paquita Salas, what he thinks about his widespread nickname ‘perro sanche’, Taylor Switf and also about the Lorca origins of his second surname .

To introduce this episode, Mariang jokes about the last guest of the season. «As always the circle of life closes. We finished the first season with the creator of the song ‘Bizcochito’ and we finished this one with bizcochito in person”, this comparison has caused the president to laugh, who has felt very comfortable throughout the interview.

Accompanied with a glass of white wine at the table, the president has spoken about all kinds of issues. As it could not be otherwise, they have thrown Pedro Sánchez the typical question of the program: Are you more posh or more quinqui? «I was born and grew up in Aluche, in Tetuán, they are popular neighborhoods in Madrid. I don’t see myself posh, nor posh, but neither do I look quinqui, “Pedro Sánchez replied.

During the interview it was not possible to ignore the issue of what it is like to be president of the Government of Spain. “Being president is very good because you can do things for your country.” The president acknowledges that he and his family know that his stay at La Moncloa will be for “a certain time.” He has also talked about what was his true dream of his youth and the turns that life can take. «I wanted to be a basketball player. I was playing until I was 21. Well, more than playing, I carried the backpack of those who played ».

Pedro Sánchez has shown his most personal side when talking about the toughest stage of the Covid-19 pandemic. «When the legislature began, a week later the Covid began. My wife caught Covid. My parents, my in-laws,” explained the president. «In addition to what I had to do, I had to be aware of my loved ones. Forgive me for being like that”, Sánchez concluded after explaining how complicated this stage was.

‘Sanxe Dog’



The one who was a class representative at the institute acknowledges that he is aware of the nickname that the right gave him a while ago: ‘sanxe dog’. This nickname arose in March 2020 in Navacerrada, before the confinement by Covid-19. During an interview on Telemadrid, a child said live: “Do not close, Perro Sánchez, you are the worst.” The right wing got hold of this nickname as a result of the boy’s statements, but now it has been turned around and has become a meme used by the left.

On this matter, Sánchez has stated that he finds the meme very funny: «Perro Sanxe knows more for a dog than for Sanxe». He has also told that he likes the song ‘Perra’ by Rigoberta Bandini. They have continued talking about dogs, in this case, about Pedro Sánchez’s pets. The president has said that he has two water dogs that do not stop.

“The one in Cartagena is one of the most beautiful bays”



The Region of Murcia had to appear in the conversation. The president has praised the bay of Cartagena and has recounted his relationship with Lorca. “The one in Cartagena is one of the most beautiful bays,” a comment that has made Mariang smile from ear to ear. The Cartagena recalled that when the president confirmed that she would go to the program, she posted a tweet in which she promised to bring Taylor Swift to the El Batel auditorium in Cartagena. In addition, the president has said that she has family in Lorca and the origin of her second surname. «My second last name, Pérez Castejón, is from Lorca».

His Spotify and his musical tastes



During the interview they talked about a very current topic. As the followers of ‘La pija y la quinqui’ will know, Carlos Peguer is a big fan of Taylor Swift and has not hesitated to ask the president about this famous artist. “What do you think of Taylor Swift?” Peguer asked. The president has confessed that he likes several songs. The couple has talked about Pedro Sánchez’s Spotify list and he has commented on where he gets the songs from his playlists. “I can’t with reggaeton,” confesses the president.

Musical taste has been one of the most recurring themes during the interview. A fan of Bronquio and Rosalía, the president affirms that he loves festivals, but that circumstances do not allow him to attend as he would like. «I am very much of the FIB». The president also confesses his love for Rosalía. “I would have loved to go see Rosalía,” says Pedro Sánchez. He highlights her song ‘Candy’ by the Catalan singer.

They have also talked about his Twitter and funny tweets before he became such a famous politician. “Good morning in the morning”, he is one of the tweets that has come out in the conversation. During the interview there has been time for gifts. The ‘La pija y la quinqui’ team has brought the well-known “cojonuda” pizza to the interview. The president has given them some products from the European Commission.

The multiple hoaxes related to the president have also been addressed in the interview. His relationship with Macron or with Miley Cyrus. The interview has shown the most personal and close side of the Prime Minister. “Thank you very much for the non-invitation”, Pedro Sánchez said goodbye.