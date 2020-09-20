Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister, gave an interview to the program The Sixth Night and analyzed the current situation surrounding our country and that has many Spaniards in suspense. Among the topics addressed were the pandemic of the coronavirus and the economic crisis derivative, the Minimum Living Income wave extension of the ERTE.

Sánchez began by talking about the numbers of the pandemic: “The state is of concern. The wave is different, since the growth speed is lower than in the first wave. It is due to a fact that we forget: we did a seroprevalence study that confirmed that around 2-3 million people were infected. “

“Today is different, the speed is different and it is due to the great effort that the communities are making. Currently, we are detecting 6 out of 10 infected, while in the first wave we detected only 1. Unlike the first wave, today the lethality is lower than that of the first wave. It was 12% and today 1%. Hospital pressure is growing, but not as intense as in the first. “

He also showed his confidence in getting ahead: “The Government of Spain and the Autonomous Communities are coordinated in this. There are some who are doing an extraordinary job. “

Confinement and the situation in Madrid

Regarding a possible isolation again, he assured that “andor I do not contemplate a confinement in the country. I think we have the perfectly defined tools to cut and bend the curve, although that We will only be able to do it with unity between the central Executive and the Autonomous Communities. “

Regarding the meeting that he will hold next Monday with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, he declared that goes to help: “The Government will go to the meeting with the Community of Madrid on Monday to help. at its disposal all the elements that the State has to bend the curve “.

No political struggle

Precisely, after referring to the situation in Madrid, he stressed that “We have a common enemy, we must banish the partisan struggle and help each other. We have disbursed financial and material resources for matters that fall within the competence of the Autonomous Communities, such as Education or military trackers “

“The institutions will do everything in our power to curb the virus, but we need the support of citizens. Individual commitment is essential. You have to act as a shield against the virus “he added.

For it, “We have allowed regionalized states of alarm, transferred economic amounts for Public Health or Education. The Autonomous Communities are in charge of creating prevention policies against the virus “.

The arrival of the vaccine

The Prime Minister confirmed that “The last agreement we have reached with the communities is vaccination against the virus.” In addition, he has encouraged citizens to get vaccinated against the flu in the first two weeks of October.

Possible audit

Several experts have requested an audit to analyze the management ofthe Government in the pandemic, something to which Sánchez did not refuse: “We are always ready to improve and one of the conclusions that we must draw from the pandemic is that We must strengthen the Welfare State, public health, provide proximity services to the elderly. “

Fernando Simón’s Vacation

One of the biggest controversies has been related to Fernando Simón’s trip to Mallorca to record a television program. Sánchez did not hesitate to defend the director of CCAES: “Fernando Simón has a right recognized by law to take a week off at any time. He has been working Monday through Sunday day and night. “

“His example as a public servant is commendable. Dr. Simon was not named by us. Spain has had a enormous fortune to have a person like Fernando Simón, stressed.

The economic situation

Sánchez also mentioned the current economic situation: “The first phase consisted of supporting companies while they had to suspend their activity. Later we incentivize the economy with the reopening of businesses and now we have to recover. “

Extension of ERTE

The validity of the temporary employment regulation files was also debated: “The percentages of reactivation of the sectors are very different. It is not the same in construction as in tourism. In addition to the differences by sectors there is a lot of difference by territories “said Sánchez.

He was optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement for its extension: “I hope this week we can reach an agreement and I want to acknowledge the work of the ministers together with the effort of social agents, who have taught us that the path of agreement and dialogue is the one that must be carried out to recover from the crisis. “

The way of acting

Sanchez wanted to talk about the roadmap that his Executive will take: “The State has to encourage investment and consumption. We must mobilize resources so that the economy has gasoline and does not catch the flu. We are going to align our economic policy to the economic situation to broaden our fiscal base when the crisis passes. “

“From this crisis we have to leave with a stronger Welfare State, that there are more companies and more jobs, “he said.

Budgets

One of the topics in which Sánchez was most resounding in relation to Budgets: “Imagine the situation in this country if there were no government. We have to create channels for absorb the 140 billion Euros that will come from Brussels. I think that all parties should agree on the needs that this country has right now. “

So he hopes that an agreement will finally be reached: “Why, if we are in such an unprecedented moment, couldn’t we have unprecedented agreements? The budgets will be progressive, but above all they are country budgets. We shouldn’t look askance at the one next to us when citizens are asking us to join. “

The departure of the King Emeritus

Asked about the controversy mentioned by Pablo Iglesias as a result of the departure of Juan Carlos I, and the health of the coalition government, assured that “I said that the information about the King Emeritus was disturbing and at all times I was grateful that the Royal House was moving with respect to the actions of Juan Carlos I. The Constitution is not divided. United We can want a Republic, but We committed ourselves in the 70s to the constitutional pact. That’s it. It is not for some things and not for others “.

Nor did he want to confirm whether there will be an eventual return of the monarch: “I don’t know if he’s going to come back or not. What worries me is that the King Emeritus said that if Justice asked him, he would be willing to put himself in her hands. “