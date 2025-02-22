The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has assured his support for those affected by the tariffs announced by the US president, Donald Trump, if they are finally imposed and guaranteed that “the interests of the EU are the interests of Spain “

In it 15 Autonomic Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León Held this weekend in Palencia, Pedro Sánchez has referred to this Trump threat and has rang the “sophisticated” argument that the leader of Vox wielded, Vox leader, Vox, Santiago Abascalin Congress: “If you put tariffs on us, you fall to Mr. Trump, and the next day Mr. Feijóo says the same.”

However, he has recalled that days later Trump advances that he will not put tariffs to the EU for the existence of VAT, a point where he recalled that it is a Tax that is also paid in Hungarycountry governed by Víktor Orbán, “Friend of Mr. Abascal”.

After this reflection, Sánchez has assured that he has very “clear” where the Government of Spain will be in the event that tariffs are imposed. “We are going to be with the farmers, with the farmers, with the industries, with the companies, with the workers of our country, defending Europe. Because The interests of Europe are the interests of Spain “, has guaranteed.

Faced with this, he has affected the PP position, whose leaders, “are silent.” “They are very strong with the weak, but they are servile with the powerful,” he has settled.

A “fair and lasting” peace for Ukraine

As for Ukraine, Sanchez has assured that will work to achieve a “fair and lasting” peace For Ukraine, far from “impositions” and always agreed with the Ukrainians and the Europeans, an idea that will defend kyiv on Monday to show his support for the president, Volodimir Zelenski. “Neither law of the strongest, nor the Law of the Wild West”he has defended.

In his speech during the 15 Autonomic Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León held in Palencia, Sánchez has advanced that this will be the message that takes kyiv and has deepened the idea that this “peace” must have several requirements, the first of them, to have the participation of Ukraine and the EU, so “It should serve to strengthen international law”.

“It should serve to reinforce the territorial integrity of nations, to reinforce the national sovereignty of nations, Not to weaken it “, He has reported.

For Sánchez, this peace must also “reinforce the European Union, not weaken it.” “Submiting the aggressor will not bring peace, it will bring, as history has shown us, future and More serious aggressions “he insisted.

During his Intervention in Palencia, Pedro Sánchez has stressed that in the war between “Putin and Ukraine” there is only one aggressor and an assault, a point where he has insisted that Ukraine “never represented any threat to Russia, or in terms of security, or in terms of No kind of threat, on the contrary. “

“Ukraine wanted to be free, he wants to be free, he wants to be a nation with his stateto be part of a European Union where he wants to share the values ​​of democracy, of coexistence, of respect for human rights and freedom and that Putin lives it as a threat, “he has settled.

The story “will judge Feijóo”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, was erected this Saturday as the main dike in front of the extreme right and notified the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, that History “will judge you very hard” If he agrees to play the role of “Collaborationist” of “the chainsaws and the greetings Nazis”.

During the inauguration of the PSOE Congress of Castilla y León, Sánchez compared the current situation that Europe lives with which he was going through in the interwar period and claimed Feijóo “Break all links” with Vox Because, otherwise, he will demonstrate that he is willing to “go to bed with the ultra -right, that what he wants is to destroy, weaken and divide Europe.”

The head of the Spanish Executive alluded to the Constitution of Conservative Action Policy (CPAC), the summit that is held during these days in Washington with the participation of the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. And he deplored that Steve Bannon, one of the main ideologues of ‘Trumpism’, made a “Nazi greeting” during the conference While the Argentine president, Javier Milei, used “the noise of the chainsaw” to cover “the pyramidal scam” related to the cryptocurrency $ Libra.

“The story judged the collaborativeists in the twentieth century and I am convinced that It will be as hard with the current collaborationists of the 21st century. You cannot be Europeanist in the morning and, at night, bed with the ultra -right, which what you want is to destroy, weaken and divide Europe, “he started.

“If it is the time of Europe, as we all feel it in a majority way regardless of whether you are left, center or right, what the Popular Party has to do, once and for all, it is break all the links with the ultra -right “he apostilled.

Milei’s chainsaw

Sánchez exalted that there is “a right that rejects any type of understanding with the ultra -right” and quoted the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk. But he regretted that Feijóo, being able to “choose”, decided to “hug” the extreme right and “Give tumbos” without “a clear objective.” “They have no direction and walk between irrelevance and opportunism. They have no course and have turned to their right right into a right guarded by the extreme right,” he finished.

“The last example”, according to the president of the Government, has occurred with the tariffs of the administration of Donald Trump, a debate in which he considers that Feijóo and Abascal They are “silent” because “they are very strong with the weak, but servile with the powerful”. Sánchez said that he, on the other hand, is “very clear” that the government must be “with the farmers” and their “interests” if Trump consumes his threat in full offensive of the PP for the vote of the Spanish field.

“His motto is not all for the homeland, his motto is all for pasta”the socialist president continued, who introduced Milei into equation. “And if not, ask the Argentines who have scammed” with “a pyramid scam” with which “those above stay with everyone’s money.” “That is what the ultra -rightist international does where it governs and, so that we dismiss ourselves, they give the chainsaw to listen to the noise.”

The Boe in front of Nazi greeting

Faced with those who want to “do business with public services,” Sánchez opted for the Official State Gazette (BOE) “to continue with what he does not like” the extreme right. “That they do not like feminism? Well, we renew the State Pact against Gender Violence. What do not like labor reform? Well We will move forward the reduction of the working day. They don’t like taxes? Well, there is the tax on large fortunes, the Tax on Technological Corporations and the Bank Tax. That is what progressives do to stop the ultra -right, use the Official State Gazette. “

And he placed Europe as “the refuge value of democracy in the world” after seeing Bannon doing the “Nazi greeting” before Abascal, “The Feijóo partner”, In “a country that gave life to fight fascism during World War II.” “They will have the richest man in the world and the trapped algorithms to expand their bulos, their lies, their hatred and their misinformation, but they do not have the most important thing in democracy, which are the votes of the people,” said Sanchez despite the Trump’s victory in the last presidential elections.

Anyway, Sánchez stressed that “The great revolutions are made from the BOE” And he believes that “that’s why the ultra -rightist international meets in Madrid every time he can.” “Because they detest our success,” the government president was looking for the main dike in front of “Nazi chains.”

New Presidents Conference

On the other hand, Pedro Sánchez announced this Saturday that he will summon the Presidents Conference again in “the next months to continue joining” a “Institutional response to the common problems that Spaniards have”.

This was stated at the inauguration of the PSOE Congress of Castilla y León, where he said that this call will be a Response to “repeated” requests from the PP communities.

Sanchez said that He has no “problem”, but “on the contrary”and was willing to summon her in “the coming months.”

The past December 12, the presidents conference met in Santander After three years without doing so. The regulation establishes that this body must be convened every six months, so Sanchez should quote regional presidents before July.