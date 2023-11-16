Although the polls and the results of the last Spanish municipal elections indicated a few months ago that his time in the Moncloa Palace was coming to an end, Pedro Sanchez managed to be invested this Thursday again as president of the Government of Spain, thanks to the support given to him by the Catalan independence parties after promising them a amnesty law.

Now, Sanchezleader of the Socialist Party (Psoe), will face a hectic legislature full of challenges due to the divisions caused by this pact.

After two days of tense parliamentary debate, especially this Wednesday in his first face to face in the Spanish Congress with the main opposition leader, the conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo (of the Popular Party –PP–), Sánchez reached the expected 179 votes, three more than the established absolute majority (176).

All this occurs after weeks of intense political negotiations. And although the PP won the general elections in July, Núñez Feijóo did not obtain sufficient support from Congressional deputies to become president, since the Spanish constitutional regime contemplates the parliamentary model that allows Congress to vote and decide who will be the head of Government.

This opened the door for Sánchez, second in the voting, to seek alliances and add enough votes to revalidate the position.

“I know that the process that has brought us to this day and this precise moment has not been easy for everyone, nor has it been easy for me,” Sánchez admitted, addressing his socialist deputies.

In short, the candidate received the support of his Socialist Party (121 deputies), the left-wing party Sumar (31), the Catalan independence formations Together for Catalonia (7) and the Republican Left of Catalonia (7), the Basque Nationalist Party ( PNV, 5), from the Basque independence movement Bildu (6), and from the only member of the Canary Coalition.

View of the chamber while the President of the Government in office, Pedro Sánchez (c, in the background).

Precisely, the support of the seven deputies of Carles Puigdemont’s Together for Catalonia was the one that Sánchez resisted the most and was achieved with the promise of amnesty to the Catalan independentists involved in the protests and the secessionist attempt of 2017, a highly criticized in Spain and is already causing demonstrations in the streets.

The opposition accused him of handing over the reins of the government to a “fugitive” – Puigdemont settled in Belgium in 2017, evading Spanish justice – and warned him that he will be captive to the demands of the independence movement.

Rejected by the majority of Spaniards, according to several opinion polls, this amnesty led hundreds of thousands of people to take to the streets on Sunday in response to a call from the PP. Furthermore, a new demonstration is planned for this Saturday in Madrid, in which leaders of the PP and the Vox party will participate.

Opponents of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture demonstrate around the Congress of Deputies.

Likewise, for days there have been daily right-wing rallies in front of the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid, which regularly end in riots. On Wednesday night, 15 more people were arrested for disturbing public order and confronting the police, according to the Government Delegation in Madrid. Even before the hearing in Congress this Thursday, an egg was thrown at a Psoe deputy when he entered the chamber.

In addition to avoiding his commitment to amnesty the Catalans, which will be opposed by a large part of Parliament – ​​even in certain sectors of the Psoe –, Sánchez also embarked on another series of proposals for this new mandate and which raise doubts about whether or not there will be sufficient support from legislators.

Sánchez committed to his Sumar partners to increase the income tax on people with higher incomes and reduce the legal length of the work week from 40 to 37.5 hours in 2025, but without altering workers’ salaries. He also announced a new increase in the minimum wage, which has already risen 50 percent since he came to power five years ago.

And, in addition to the amnesty for Catalan independentists, Sánchez wants to promote a new financing model that reinforces the autonomy of the Spanish regions. This delicate political commitment will result in the cancellation of a part of the regions’ debt with the central State, starting with 15 billion euros ($16,300) of the Catalan government’s debt.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and Efe