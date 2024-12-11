The President of the Government has included the poet among the 21 people to whom he has given certificates of reparation as victims of the dictatorship in an event held in Madrid
Far from bowing to historical reality, Pedro Sanchez has castled and this Tuesday included Vicente Aleixandre among the 21 people to whom he has given certificates of reparation as victims of the Franco dictatorship. He has done it in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pedro #Sánchez #names #Vicente #Aleixandre #victim #Francoism
Leave a Reply