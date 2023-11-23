The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, defended this Thursday before the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmud Abbas, the joint fight against terrorism after the Hamas attacks on October 7 and ratified his commitment to the coexistence of two States, Israel and Palestine.

Sánchez met with Abás in Ramallah on the occasion of the tour he is carrying out with the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Crooby Israel, Palestine and Egypt and which will coincide tomorrow with the start of the planned four-day truce in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

(Also read: LIVE | Conflict in Gaza: tension due to attacks in the process of releasing hostages).

After meeting in Jerusalem with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and warning him that terrorism cannot be fought with force alone, He also wanted to make clear to the Palestinian side the need to jointly combat this scourge..

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l) shakes hands with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. See also Ruler of Sharjah approves 144 new scholarships at Khorfakkan University

Sources from the Spanish Government reported that in the meeting with Abbas he insisted on the need to fight side by side against terrorism.. In that context, he stressed that the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel are unacceptable.

Sánchez and Abás addressed the possibility of the Palestinian National Authority taking control of Gaza once the conflict ends, which is what the President of the Spanish Government is advocating in the roadmap that he believes should lead to peace.

The president of the ANP reaffirmed his willingness to reestablish control of Gaza and stressed that they have never left the Strip and continue to pay for public services, such as water, electricity, schools or healthcare.

The president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas

As he did before Netanyahu, Sánchez considered that the only viable solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is the coexistence of two States and He believes that the international peace conference, which he asks to be held within a few months, should be directed towards this objective.

(Keep reading: Israel assures that fighting will resume with intensity in Gaza after ‘brief truce’).

Believes that Palestinian aspirations to achieve an independent State are legitimate and viable to live in peace and security alongside Israel.

The commitment to work for the recognition of the Palestinian State was expressed by the head of the Spanish Government in his recent investiture speech and Abbas thanked him for that gesture.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyah (c), the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo (I), and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement that will allow a four-day truce and hoped that a lasting ceasefire will be achieved and that all the humanitarian aid necessary for the population of the Gaza Strip can enter.

(We recommend: Qatar announces that truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will begin this Friday).

Sánchez already made clear solidarity with the Palestinian people to Abbas in the meeting they both held last month in Cairo.where they met at an international summit on the situation in the Middle East.

EFE