The secretary general of the PSOE and acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, criticized this Saturday the agreement of PP and Vox to govern in the Region of Murcia, which, in his opinion, leaves the “certainty” that Feijóo and the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, had achieved an absolute majority in the general elections on July 23, they would have formed a government.

Although this result was not achieved, the socialist leader recalled that Feijóo intends to achieve the investiture, for which “it does not add up”, “with Vox inside”, and warned of the “risk” in terms of equality as a “consequence” of the agreements of these training courses in different autonomous communities.

Thus, he gave as an example that the president of the Parliament of the Valencian Community, Llanos Massó (Vox), has been absent from a concentration against male violence after a murder in that community or that the Junta de Andalucía “finances anti-abortion associations.”

He also regretted that the director general of the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Aragon, Esmeralda Pastor, appears in photographs with pre-constitutional flags and that the president of that region, the popular Jorge Azcón, does not dismiss her “because it depends on Vox.”

Finally, Sánchez cried out against the removal of the name of the writer Almudena Grandes from a library in La Rioja and warned that all these situations are part of the problem that the PP “has assimilated each and every one of the ideas and policies” of Vox.