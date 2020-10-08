Pedro Sánchez puts on the table the declaration of the state of alarm in Madrid. This has been stated by the President of the Government in his first appearance after the judicial blow that has decreed the lifting of the restrictions in the Madrid capital. Sánchez explained that it is “an effective instrument” that the Government “has always contemplated” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid.

The president is in constant contact with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and his entire team at Moncloa to find a solution to this second wave in Madrid. Yes, Sánchez has indicated that before making a decision, the judicial decision must be analyzed and the government of the Community of Madrid heard. Even the president’s meeting with Salvador Illa could make a decision on the state of alarm.

Sánchez has pointed out on several occasions that what is decided will be respecting the powers of Madrid and in agreement with the Community, therefore, wants to reach an agreement with Isabel Díaz Ayuso. But if the Madrid Executive decides that it does not accept the state of alarm, La Moncloa will have to make a more complex decision on the matter. And it is that the Government is considering between finding an agreement with Madrid that did not arrive a week ago and that has resulted in this legal setback or, on the contrary, take the reins of the pandemic and take the direct route with the state of partial alarm in the capital.