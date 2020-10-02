The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, confirmed this Friday that the Coalition Executive intends to change the law in Congress to be able to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) without the PP. The government would need an absolute majority in the lower house, something it could achieve with its investiture partners. It would be an unprecedented decision that would cause a definitive break with Pablo Casado’s party and would generate a great impact in the judicial world. The Council has been in office for almost two years after two failed negotiations in which the PP leader has backed down after the pact was almost finalized. It is the second time that the PP has blocked the renewal of the Judiciary for almost two years, and the coalition government has decided that this time it will not wait for the popular to decide and will renew it using its majority, circumventing the limitation of the 3/5 which is now in the law and thus gives the opposition the right of indirect veto.

At the end of the European Council in Brussels, Sánchez warned that “if the main opposition party” blocks the leadership of the governing body of judges “every time he loses the elections”, the “legislator will have to make a decision” . For this reason, as EL PAÍS advanced, the president has suggested that he will use the parliamentary majority that is willing to promote the reform that allows electing new members of the Council without the PP. “The majority of the Chamber we have to adopt measures to renew the Council and our will is to do so,” said the president. The legal formulas to address this reform have already been studied several times and would require an absolute majority of Congress, something feasible but never simple.

United We can is the one who had this solution clearer and has been pressing the PSOE for a long time to decide to do so. The Socialists asked for time to try to convince the PP. In August, the negotiations were almost complete, with names on the table – there was even a failed attempt to convince Manuel Marchena, who in November 2018 had withdrawn his candidacy after the PP suggested that thanks to his appointment he would control “From behind” the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, to accept the presidency – but Casado backed down at the last moment. Even so, the Socialists asked for more time to see if Casado’s formation would rectify it. But in the last two weeks, the tension between the Government and Carlos Lesmes, president of the CGPJ, due to the absence of the King in the act of handing over the offices of new judges in Barcelona, ​​and the decision to continue appointing key Supreme Court judges despite being in office, they have finished deciding Sánchez to take this path that is politically very delicate and has no precedents. “When you are in office you can do some things and others not, and the Judiciary, when in office, will be able to do some and not others,” said Sánchez, thus showing that these appointments have been the last straw and that it has made the president choose the hard way to solve the problem.

In the internal debate of the Government, the sector that is in favor of modifying the law with an absolute majority has thus clearly won in order to renew at least the 12 members of the quota of judges, whose election system is not clearly established by the Constitution with a requirement of three fifths of Congress and Senate. The other eight will have to be elected with that reinforced majority because that is what the Constitution determines.

The reform proposed by United We Can, which has been clear for months that this was the only solution, consists of two fundamental legs. The first, the cessation of the members and the president of the council when the five years of their mandate are completed, a measure that would be applied retroactively to the current council, which should have ceased in December 2018. The second, that to elect the 12 members of the quota of judges do not need three-fifths of the votes of the Chambers but a simple majority, which would facilitate the renewal without the PP. In any case, this is a reform that will take time and will generate significant tension, with which the situation could still be resolved if the popular people change their minds and accept a pact with the Government to renew the Judiciary in a consensual manner, as stated has always done. Nothing indicates at the moment that this is feasible now in the PP, but this clear threat to renew it without counting on them could cause some change.

Sánchez has appeared before the media after a summit of heads of State and Government very focused on foreign policy. However, on the margins, issues have been debated that have been reduced to the official agenda or directly outside: from recovery funds to reports on the rule of law in the EU. Indeed, Brussels this week highlighted that Spain needed an urgent renewal of the governing body of judges. Sánchez confirmed his intentions to reform it before the blockade in which he is installed in the interim.

Another issue that has inevitably ended up on the agenda is the situation of the pandemic in Europe. Despite the fact that Spain is the country that registers the most cases of covid-19 in the EU, Sánchez stated that “all the leaders” have shown their “concern” about the evolution of the disease, since the wave “has just reached all the countries”. Sánchez has said that among his partners there is also “concern” about how the pandemic is being used in a “partisan” way. The Prime Minister warned the “traditional parties” that the “extreme right” will be the only beneficiary of any attempt to use the pandemic to polarize Spanish politics.

Sánchez did not want to comment on the contentious administrative appeal presented by the Community of Madrid against the order of the Ministry of Health of restrictive measures to stop the pandemic in the cities with the highest incidence. Even so, the president has warned that the region is in “a moment of extreme gravity.” And for this he used numbers: 42% of the beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) are occupied by coronavirus patients and the community concentrates 36% of infections and 33% of the deceased, when it only has 15 % of the Spanish population. Sánchez recalled that the decision was made in the Interterritorial Council, so in his opinion it did not invade powers. And I finish off: “Let’s not lose sight of the seriousness of the situation.”