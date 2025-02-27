Pedro Sánchez claims the State Pact against Violence: “When feminism comes to a place, it improves it”

“When feminism comes to a place it improves it. He does it when he arrives at a house, to a classroom. He does it when he joins an algorithm or enters the board of directors of a company. We proudly celebrate to be on the right side of the story. ”

The consequences of economic violence: at the edge of eviction because its ex -husband does not pay the mortgage

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has closed a small act on Thursday in which the PSOE has celebrated with the presence of several ministers the approval on Wednesday at the Congress of the New Pact against Gender Violence, which all the parties signed, except Vox. A new covenant that includes economic violence as gender violence and also puts special emphasis on vicar and digital violence.

The president has indicated that it is important to celebrate the victories – so the PSOE interprets the renewal of the pact – and has claimed the advances in pursuit of the equality that Spain has lived in recent years. “The policy is that things happen,” he stressed. “We came from an era, when Rajoy was, in which nothing happened. Everything was a mess and what there was was the consolidation of a status quo that was harmful to women. Now we have to celebrate the negotiation, the agreement, the pact. The important thing is to do, that things happen, that things happen that solve injustices or that happen things that do not work, ”he insisted.

Sanchez recalled that in the 22 years that have passed since in 2003 the victims of macho violence began to tell a total of 1,296 women have been killed by their partners or ex -partners, “a chilling figure that reflects an open wound of democracy.” And he recalled that there is no need to give anything for granted, for many advances that are achieved. “We face a tenacious and perverse enemy, which is machismo. No advance is carved in stone. ”

Precisely for this reason, he has promised to continue working so that Spain remains at the world avant -garde of equality. “We will be a bulwark against any setback and an inspiration for those who look at Spain with hope,” he said.

“You have to take out the extreme right of the institutions”

Before him, the Redondo, Montero, López and the Government delegate in the Valencian Community had participated, which is also the PSOE Secretary of Equality.

The Redondo Minister has celebrated the unity image offered yesterday and also the effect it had on who was left out. “The image of when the entire bench, all the parliamentary groups, were standing applauding the covenant, the word, the dialogue, and we saw the deputies of Vox one by one. We must celebrate that sanitary cord that we achieve yesterday [por el miércoles]take Vox from the institutions, from Congress. You have to get the extreme right out of the institutions, ”he asked.

This minister was the one that fell to the concrete. “The important thing is that it is believed that the pact will improve [la vida de] Women. It is about finding new ways to eradicate these new violence: vicaries, economic, digital, violence to women in rural. The pact will allow us to work with that agreement behind, ”he said.

Because this Wednesday’s firm is a first step, not the end of a road. “We are going to walk quickly towards these essential normative developments to move towards a society free of sexist violence,” he said. Parliamentary work remains ahead to specify many of the measures included in the agreement.

Minister Montero had explained that her maximum interest, related to the position she has, is “everything that has to do with economic violence.” Montero wanted to value the work done by the Government throughout the Legislature, beyond the pact signed on Wednesday. And he did it by appointing three initiatives approved by the Executive who, he said, are for the benefit of women.

“The labor reform managed to significantly stop precariousness, and statistics manifest that precariousness mostly affects women,” he began. “The ascent of the SMI (minimum interprofessional salary) is clearly a feminist policy, which is allowing those jobs that in addition to precarious ones had under salaries allow to work with dignity,” he continued. Finally, Montero mentioned “the comparison of maternity and paternity permits, fundamentally aimed at women, so that no one will ask us in work interviews – not me, he joked with his age – if we have maternity plans.” The three measures come from ministries directed by United we can first and add later.

Bernabé was the first to remember that the history of equality in Spain “began 20 years ago with the first law of gender violence,” signed by former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, a claimed figure yesterday.

400 measures, not all new

The text approved yesterday by Congress consists of 460 measures divided into different axes – a part of them are already in force, others are new – and records an increase in the budget of 1.5 billion extra euros in five years distributed between the central state, communities and municipalities. Among other measures, it incorporates the recognition of economic violence against victims – through, for example, of the non -payment of pensions – as a form of sexist violence.

Many of the novelties are “proposals”, not direct measures, ranging from the transverse formation in vicarious violence to all legal operators to the suppression of the attenuators of confession and repair of damage in cases of gender violence, such as the one that allowed former soccer player Dani Alves to reduce his penalty for violation. In addition, it proposes to reform the Comprehensive Law against Gender Violence of 2004 to specifically include the violence that is exercised against the sons and daughters of the victims through the visitation regime. This is expected to make a more explicit recognition despite the fact that minors are already included in the standard.

Economic violence is already gender violence: the keys to the new State Pact approved by Congress



The new covenant also incorporates measures to improve the “accompaniment” to the victims and for this creates the figure of the “support units at the local level.” It proposes the development of protocols to improve the early detection of violence in doctor’s consultations, to boost classroom training or to prevent false syndromes such as SAP – according to which, the mother manipulates children against the father – are taken into account at the family meeting points.