Leave the PSOE communication to replace Francesc Vallès as Secretary of State
With a more combative profile on networks, he will pilot the media strategy in the face of the scandals that plague the president
Relay at the head of La Moncloa communication. The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the appointment of Ion Antolín Llorente (Valladolid, 1977) as the new Secretary of State for the branch, replacing Francesc Vallès (Reus, Tarragona, 1971), who came to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pedro #Sánchez #brings #Ion #Antolín #Moncloa #Ferraz #appendix #Government
Leave a Reply