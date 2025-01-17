Pedro Sánchez begins the territorial rearmament of the PSOE in Asturias: “Spain is experiencing one of the best moments”

This Friday afternoon, Pedro Sánchez began his tour of the socialist federations that are holding their regional congresses throughout the weekend: Asturias, Castilla La Mancha and Extremadura.

Before more than 400 delegates and 300 guests, the general secretary of the PSOE entered the auditorium of the Niemeyer International Center in Avilés after six twenty in the afternoon to support one of the few barons who retain territorial power, Adrián Barbón, who the day after tomorrow, Sunday, will revalidate his position as general secretary of the Asturian Socialist Federation, facing his third consecutive term.

Sánchez began his speech by acknowledging that Asturias is at home and took advantage of the congress motto, which he described as “positive and ambitious”, to claim that Asturias and Spain are experiencing one of the best moments in history in economic growth and employment, in territorial cohesion and coexistence.

The President of the Government confirmed that they will raise the Minimum Interprofessional Wage again, claimed that Spain is one of the countries in which there is the smallest wage inequality gap between men and women workers and also took the opportunity to remember that, in Astutrias, the revaluation of pensions According to the CPI, it has allowed the average pension in the Principality to be 1,300 euros per month, something that “only a party like the Socialist Party and a government chaired by the Socialist Party does.”

“Faced with the model of the right, the model of rights. Against privatization: health, education, public pensions and public housing. Sánchez did not want to ignore housing, recalling the package of measures that he presented on Monday, accusing the Popular Party of not having learned anything from what happened in the 2008 financial crisis, since housing is a right for everyone, “not the ball of a few.”

On the 50th anniversary of the dictator’s death, the president claimed the need to remember that, half a century ago, Spanish citizens said yes to democracy, and it was at that moment when he had a fond memory for Maricuela “a heroine of socialism.” .

The death of 45,000 people cannot be trivialized, adding even more pain to the victims of DANA, to cover up the incompetence of the president of the Generalitat Valenciana

Pedro Sánchez notably hardened his tone when he made reference to the messages launched yesterday by the Popular Party and to the statements of Carlos Mazón in which he compared the victims of the Gaza genocide with those of the DANA, “because you cannot trivialize the death of 45,000 people, adding even more pain to the victims of DANA, to cover up the incompetence of the president of the Generalitat.”

Sánchez ended his speech by remembering that making progressive policies is the best tool against the extreme right and, “although they have the richest man on the planet and all the algorithms are fine, they do not have the most important thing, the power of the vote and the power of the people.” .

For his part, the general secretary of the FSA and president of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, thanked the right for using Asturias as a spa, referring to the meeting held by the PP barons last weekend in Colunga.

They came to talk about housing, he said, with anachronistic positions or with measures that are already being applied in Asturias. They talked about education from 0 to 3 years, in the only community that has, by law, a regional, public and free network, Les Escuelines.

Barbón also referred to the tax cuts proposed by the Popular Party in Asturias, which amounted to around 174 million euros, and wondered where they would cut them from. Thus he stated that this is what it costs the Principality to maintain the Jario, Arriondas, Valle del Nalón and Cangas del Narcea hospitals. For this reason, he claimed, “tax justice is the path to social justice.”

The Asturian president ended by thanking Sánchez for his support, support that he returned, because “Asturias never fails.” “Count on us to continue leading the transformation that Spain and Asturias need,” he concluded.