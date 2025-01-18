Pedro Sánchez has supported Emiliano García-Page this Saturday in Toledo and has shown his support for his re-election as leader of the socialists of Castilla-La Mancha. “The Government of Spain and the entire PSOE are with you so that this region continues to advance four more years and those to come,” he said at the inauguration of the XIII Regional Congress of the PSOEin which he took the opportunity to throw a dart at the PP and the Mazón Government: “In the face of moral misery and political incompetence, you have managed to rise to the occasion in the face of the greatest natural catastrophe that Spain has suffered,” he said while the mayors by Letur and Mira have received strong applause from the more than 800 guests at the event.

Sánchez has made the second stop in Toledo on his tour of the PSOE territorial congresses that will take him throughout Spain, except Catalonia. After his visit to Asturias on Friday with Adrián Barbón, the leader of the socialists has arrived in Toledo, surrounded by strong security measures, to accompany the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha and its leader, Emiliano García-Page, one of the socialist barons most critical of Sanchismo, and who aspires, once again, to revalidate his position without problems. There was expectation for the reception of the President of the Government in the capital of Castilla-La Mancha, where García-Page’s power is immense, because the presence of Sánchez came to be doubted due to public differences on issues such as regional financing and the amnesty Finally, the two leaders had to face each other and staged, without much fuss, their commitment to the PSOE. In fact, they haven’t even sat together in the auditorium. Pedro Sánchez has arrived to carry out the procedure flanked by the Government delegate, Miracles Toulonalways faithful to Pedro Sanchezand by the Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodriguezand already in the room he has sat down with the two former presidents of Castilla-La Mancha, José Bono and José María Barreda.

The PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha has begun marking its territory with the welcome video, in which it has claimed the management of the autonomous Government and, above all, equality among Spaniards. Pedro Sánchez began by praising Page and recalling that his Government “has granted 12,000 million more to Castilla-La Mancha than the Government of Mariano Rajoy.”









Besides. has boasted of the latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund that raise Spain’s economic growth forecasts by 2.3 percent thanks to a Government “that generates more employment, social peace and coexistence and raises pensions”, in the face of hoaxes . “No matter how much noise they make, both Castilla-La Mancha and Spain are experiencing one of their best moments in recent decades thanks to the good work of the socialist governments,” he said.

He has also spoken about housing policy, in the presence of the minister, and his project for a public housing company that he already announced in Seville, as well as the battery of measures to stop the escalation of prices, such as proposing a tax exemption for one hundred percent of personal income tax for owners who rent their homes under the Reference Price Index without having to be in stressed areas