The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, began a visit to Israel this Thursday with a meeting with the head of the commission that investigates crimes against women and children during the Hamas attack on October 7.

Sánchez arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night on a tour that, together with the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, will also take him to Palestine and Egypt. In his first meetings, Sánchez demanded that Israel comply with International Law in its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The tour of Sánchez and the Belgian minister coincides with the first agreement in the conflict between Israel and Hamas for the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and which entails a ceasefire. However, the entry into force of this agreement has in principle been delayed until Friday.

At the historic King David Hotel in Jerusalem, the head of the Executive met with Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, an expert in human rights legislation and director of the civil commission created to investigate crimes against women and children committed by Hamas in that stroke.

This commission is collecting forensic evidence and testimonies about these victims after many Israeli women were raped and numerous children were also murdered in the attack.

The meeting with the president of Israel

After this meeting, Sánchez and his Belgian counterpart held separate meetings with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and with the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. They will then move to the Beeri kibbutz, located about five kilometers from the Gaza Strip and where there were 85 dead and 30 hostages in the Hamas attack.

In their meeting, Pedro Sánchez demanded from the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, that his country comply with International Law in its response to the Hamas attacks and that humanitarian aid can reach Gaza because if not, there is a risk of deaths among the population. .

In his words at the beginning of the meeting with Herzog, Sánchez stressed that Spain knows that Israel suffers and shares its pain due to Hamas attacks that it condemns and demanded that the release of all the hostages be allowed. He added that Israel has the right to defend itself but must comply with international law and that the response must not involve the death of civilians in Gaza.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez (i), and his Belgian counterpart, Alexander de Croo (d), hold a meeting with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

“We ask that all civilians be protected and that humanitarian aid enter Gaza immediately. There is a risk that people will die immediately,” he warned, recalling the delicate situation in which thousands of children find themselves.

After defending that the Palestinian National Authority take charge of Gaza, he assured that the best solution to the conflict is the coexistence of two states, Israel and Palestine. “It is the best way to defeat terrorism and guarantee security in Israel,” he added before insisting on his proposal to convene a peace conference in a few months to advance this two-state solution.

The Israeli president, for his part, commented that there are “critical hours” waiting for the first group of hostages and that families are awaiting the return home of their loved ones. But for it to take effect he said Israel needs to be assured that Hamas is complying with the terms of the agreement.

He then explained that steps will be taken to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza by introducing field hospitals, food and medicine and making humanitarian corridors safe from north to south. “We hope that it will be possible to eradicate Hamas and change the future of Gaza,” she added.

The message that Sánchez transmitted to Netanyahu

After his meeting with Herzog, the President of the Spanish Government held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, in front of whom he defended that the fight against terrorism after the Hamas attacks cannot be done only with force, but rather It has to offer a horizon of peace and security.

Spanish Government sources reported that, as he had previously commented in another meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Sánchez strongly condemned the Hamas attacks of October 7 but insisted on a proportionate response and avoiding the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population.

After an initial greeting, Netanyahu invited Sánchez and De Croo to watch a video with images of those attacks with several very harsh scenes, according to the same sources, to support the story that Israel has been defending.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyah (c), the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo (I), and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. See also Brussels calls for ending the blockade of Gaza and opening humanitarian corridors

The President of the Government expressed his solidarity with the Israeli people but, at the same time, defended the end of the suffering of the Palestinian population. Sánchez told Netanyahu that terrorism cannot be fought only with the use of force, at which point he recalled the Spanish experience against ETA terrorism.

Netanyahu replied that it must be a peace with the Palestinians who really want that peace, since he maintains that the underlying problem remains that they do not accept the existence of the state of Israel.

Sánchez will convey the same message this Thursday to the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmud Abbas, at the meeting that will take place in the afternoon in Ramallah. That will be the last activity of the day before traveling to Egypt to meet there on Friday with the country’s president, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and with the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The tour will close with a visit to the Rafah crossing, on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

*With EFE