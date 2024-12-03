12/03/2024



Updated at 10:50 a.m.





The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has appointed the current communication director of the PSOE as Secretary of State for Communication, Ion Antolín Llorentethus replacing Francesc Vallès in the position, as ‘El País’ has announced and ABC has been able to confirm.

Antolín has been the communication director of the socialists since August 2022, after having been director of the Information Coordination department of the Secretariat of State for Communication (SEC) of the Ministry of the Presidency.

