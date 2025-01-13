Follow live the appearance of Pedro Sánchez to announce new measures on housing with Minister Isabel Rodríguez today.

12:19 Accuses the PP of wanting to return to the real estate bubble Sánchez accuses the opposition of wanting to return to the real estate bubble and then for “the State to come and pay for it with citizens’ taxes.” “In these seven years we have multiplied our housing resources eightfold,” he says, and lists the measures they have adopted such as the elimination of the golden visa or the stoppage of evictions.

12:14 «There has not been a housing policy» The concentration of inhabitants in large cities together with the increase in population are some of the factors that explain the shortage of supply. Furthermore, he blames the previous Rajoy Government for not having a housing law and for stopping the construction of public housing.

12:11 Housing 48% more expensive than a decade ago Sánchez begins by sharing some figures. “Average housing prices in Europe have grown by 48% on average,” he says, which represents an obstacle to the emancipation of young people and financial stress for a large part of the population. Housing is, he assures, an important factor in social and economic inequalities.

12:06 The closing of the event begins After a short break, the closing begins with the intervention of Pedro Sánchez after a video with images of the “affordable price” homes promoted by the Government.

11:28 Feijóo urges the Government to reduce VAT on new housing from 10% to 4% Precisely this Monday, the opposition leader has thrown down the gauntlet to Sánchez to lower the VAT on new housing from 10 to 4%. After agreeing with their regional presidents to reduce the Property Transfer Tax to 4% – currently it ranges between 6 and 10% depending on the communities -, they have proposed this new measure on new construction, which is the responsibility of the Executive.

11:20 New public housing company Before Sánchez, the Minister of Housing has insisted that Spain needs a new housing policy model for which the Government is working on the new public company that will serve to permanently shield public supply in the country to ensure affordable prices. . At the inauguration of the event, Rodríguez insisted that the Government is working so that this company, which will be the result of fortifying and giving more functions to Sepes, will guarantee that the homes are “affordable.” The first homes that will be promoted by this new company will be the more than 400 that will be built in the Valencian Community and that are part of the urbanization project of the old engineering barracks in Valencia to guarantee that 100% of them are affordable.