The President of the Government Pedro Sánchez has announced today that The use of masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors as of June 26. The Council of Ministers that will approve or not the measure is held on Thursday next week.

“I would like to begin this intervention by making a very important announcement for the 47 million compatriots in our country. I would like to tell you that we are going to hold an extraordinary Council of Ministers next Thursday and in which we are going to propose that the mask is not mandatory in free spaces from Saturday, June 26“, has indicated Sánchez.

“This will be the last weekend with masks in the open air. Our streets, our faces will recover their normal appearance in the coming days”, celebrated by the President, who stressed that the forecasts made by the Government are not only optimistic but also “they are going to fall short”.

“Intense” economic recovery

Sánchez wanted to emphasize that Spain has been “The first country in Europe” with the complete vaccination schedule for citizens over 80 years of age. The President of the Government has been positive and has assured that a “strong” economic recovery.

“This growth, in addition to being spectacular, is being especially intense in the sectors most affected by the pandemic, “said Sánchez, who explains that the number of workers in ERTE continues to fall.

“And for this I give you a piece of information: 466,000 workers in ERTE and of them 31% are only partially suspended “. And he continues: “I think that what we are seeing is also a translation and an improvement in the levels of business confidence, which are at very positive levels. I do not rule out that we will have to review the growth forecasts upwards throughout the year“.

EU Recovery Plan

“I believe that the Transformation, Recovery and Resilience Plan is the greatest reform effort in our country since joining the EU “, said Sánchez. The Prime Minister believes that the EU plan is the roadmap to follow and the tools for action for the recovery of the country