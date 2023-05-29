The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Monday the advancement of the general elections in Spain to Sunday, July 23, after the poor result of his formation, the Socialist Party, in the municipal and regional elections on Sunday.

Pedro Sánchez, in an appearance in Madrid, explained that after communicating it to the head of state, King Felipe VI, the formal call for the elections will be published this Tuesday.

The head of government pointed out that an extraordinary meeting of the Executive is scheduled for this afternoon local time, a coalition made up of the socialist party PSOE de Sánchez and the left-wing formation United We Can.

Sánchez stated that the electoral advance, since the legislature ended in December, is due to the results in the elections on Sunday for city councils and various regional governments, which has meant the loss of institutional power of the Socialists.

These elections certified a turn to the right in Spain, with the victory of the conservative Popular Party (PP).

The president of the Executive assumed these results “in the first person”, in which the voters sent “a message that goes beyond” the municipal and regional governments.

The announcement comes a few weeks before Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the European Union for the second half of the year.

It is time for the citizens to “take the floor,” Sánchez asserted in an institutional statement from the Palacio de la Moncloa, the presidential headquarters in Madrid.

The appearance was the first of the head of the Executive after the election day and it took place shortly before the executive of the socialist party met in the capital of Spain.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had indicated on social networks shortly before that “soon we will celebrate another election night” in Spain.

The Conservatives were the party with the most votes on Sunday, with almost seven million votes, 1.7 million more than in the 2019 municipal and regional elections.

EFE