The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is going to make a new announcement regarding Housing in the event that closes this Monday, January 13, in the Ministry headed by Isabel Rodríguez, according to what sources from the PSOE have told Europa Press.

In the midst of escalating real estate prices, especially in large cities, Sánchez has marked access to housing as a key issue of the legislature and will try to demonstrate that it is a capital issue for the Government by dedicating one of the first major events of the year to it, after the start of the events for the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death on January 8.

In this way, the Chief Executive will make one more announcement on housing, a topic that has featured in his speeches in recent years. In fact, at the closing of the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE, Sánchez already announced the creation of a new public housing company and months before, since the electoral campaign for the regional and municipal elections of May 28, 2023, he has promised the construction of more than 180,000 public homes to alleviate high prices.

Sánchez’s announcement will come after a weekend in which the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has gathered his barons in Asturias to agree on the PP’s strategic agenda for the year 2025, with access to housing as a key issue, according to party sources.

In the national leadership of the PP they consider that there is a high number of frustrated socialist voters with the housing management that the Government is doing and seek to reach a consensus on proposals, betting on the release of land to build homes.

Tools of the State

This Friday, the minister of the sector said that the Government is aware that housing is one of the main problems that citizens have and the Government is working on it. In statements to the media at the beginning of the Federal Executive meeting, he assured that the Executive does not resign and is determined to address this issue.

When questioned about this Monday’s event, Isabel Rodríguez indicated that the Government is willing to provide “all the necessary tools” to respond to this problem “from the instruments that the General Administration of the State and the Government of Spain have.” “It’s what we’re going to talk about next Monday.”he pointed out.

Tourist accommodation

In this sense, he defended that since Pedro Sánchez has been president, construction and rehabilitation of more than “264,000 homes” and more than “20,000 million euros” have been mobilized.

The minister also emphasized the need to regulate tourist accommodation and attacked the Community of Madrid, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “What is unacceptable is that in places like this, the capital of Spain, there is a free and wild market that even hosts illegal tourist accommodations to the detriment of those families that need access to housing,” he said.