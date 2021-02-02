SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, is pumping € 11 billion into helping the country go digital.

Unveiled on January 27 at the Moncloa Palace, Madrid, the package is part of the Spain Digital Agenda 2025, which views the digital transformation as one of the ‘essential levers for relaunching economic growth, reducing inequality, increasing productivity and harnessing all the opportunities offered by new technologies’.

“Spain’s immediate future lies in the vaccine and defeating the pandemic, and then in the recovery and the social, economic and administrative transformation, and this recovery will necessarily be a digital one,” said Sanchez at the event.

Also in attendance were various politicians – including Nadia Calviño, Third Vice President of the Government and Minister for Economic Affairs and the Digital Transformation, and Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the EU – as well as Juan Manuel Serrano, Chairman of Correos, Pepita Martín, CEO of We Are Knitters, and other leading figures in the digital world.

According to Calviño, public-private collaboration, as represented by the attendees of the event, is paramount to Spain’s digital future.

“Public investments are a lever to mobilize significant investments that the private sector will address in the coming years and which will allow us to transform our economy,” she explained.

The multibillion investment will go towards three strategic plans, whose aims include reducing the digital gap between men and women, providing digital support to small-medium enterprises (SMEs), and digitalising the public authorities, respectively.

A speedy, smooth transition into the digital age is greatly needed in Spain. According to a press release from the Moncloa Palace, 43% of Spaniards lack basic digital skills, which have become especially essential due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If all goes smoothly, the three-pronged plan will result in the creation of quality jobs and increase Spain’s competitiveness on the international market.