Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister and leader of the PSOE, announced this morning during a pre-campaign meeting in Pamplona that the next Council of Ministers will approve an investment of “more than 1,300 million euros” to promote Vocational Training and create “45,000 new bilingual FP places”, 824 new digital training centers and 1,500 applied technology and entrepreneurship classrooms, “50% more than those that exist”. Sánchez has argued that this investment is intended to “align FP with the change in the production model”, he has said, which is being generated with the arrival of European funds. “It is the greatest commitment to FP that any government has ever made”, he boasted at the Palacio de Congresos in the Navarrese capital, where the president of the central government and the regional president, María Chivite, presented the socialist candidate for mayor from Pamplona, ​​Elma Saiz.

The president, before some 1,200 people (according to the PSOE), has linked the creation of FP places with the arrival of European funds, but also with the progress of employment data. “We are creating more and better jobs, and the best tool is to bet on quality VT, like the most advanced countries in Europe”, stressed the socialist leader. He added that this investment of 1,300 million is added “to the 6,600 million already invested in this legislature and the approval of the FP law.”

Sánchez’s announcement seeks to value the great commitment to Vocational Training that the Executive has launched this legislature, and which has often gone unnoticed (last year, for example, the Government approved at this time another game of 1,200 million for promote vocational training), in line with the scant interest that society has historically given to a key educational branch to improve the qualifications of workers, informs Ignacio Zafra.

Between 2020 and 2022, the Government has financed, to a large extent with funds from the European recovery plan, the creation of 210,000 new public vocational training places, has enabled programs to train teachers, provide technological resources to centers or create the so-called State network of Vocational Training centers of excellence. The great transformation of VT has included the integration into the same system of the educational Vocational Training network (aimed above all at young people from the age of 16) and the employment training network (aimed mainly at adult workers). which until now worked in parallel. In the investment figures that the Government regularly announces, a significant part usually corresponds to items destined to training for employment.

The commitment to Vocational Training comes after a week in which the focus has been on announcements about social housing by the Government and the clash with the PP over the risks of Doñana. On Tuesday, in the Senate, Sánchez announced the intention to promote 20,000 more apartments for social and affordable rental on land belonging to the Ministry of Defense. This is an additional operation to those announced so far, which totaled 163,000 homes, and for this reason Sánchez has raised the Government’s commitment in the matter to 183,000 homes. This, according to La Moncloa, “multiplies by 115” the homes that the PP projected between 2011 and 2018, which amount to 1,600.

The PSOE leader has not overlooked the water crisis in the Doñana National Park, generated by Juan Moreno Bonilla’s irrigation project and which has led the PP and the Junta de Andalucía to confront the Government and, above all, the the European Commission, due to its reaction to the latest attack by the PP due to the repeated community warnings against the Andalusian law proposal. These European notices are especially intense for Spain to comply with the 2021 ruling on Doñana by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU). “The PP and Vox are the face of the same coin, climate denialism, and we also have to fight”, said the president this morning.

This Friday, in A Coruña, the President of the Government claimed the “reforms with rights” launched by his Executive that “make the economy and employment grow”, compared to the “reforms with cuts” of the PP. At a rally in the Galician city, where he has supported the socialist candidate for re-election, Inés Rey, ahead of the municipal elections on May 28, Sánchez stressed that so many people had never been employed and employed in Spain of “such quality”. “We are the economy that is growing the most in this difficult and complex context and we are one of the countries that is best at containing inflation compared to other European countries”, he pointed out in reference to the latest data on growth and job creation.