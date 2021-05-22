Investiture of Pere Aragonès (in the center), this Friday in the Parliament of Catalonia. POOL / Reuters

After a decade with Catalan politics radiating instability to the whole of Spain, it is difficult to find enthusiastic voices with the new Government of Catalonia. Both inside and outside the independence movement, skepticism is the dominant note before an Executive that has taken three months to tie up and not precisely because the two partners that make it up —Esquerra Republicana and Junts per Catalunya— needed time to get to know each other. Both have governed together since 2016.

But beyond the dominant skepticism, all the political actors —in Barcelona and Madrid— keep their eyes wide open to the new expectations that are being opened by having for the first time at the head of the Generalitat a politician from Esquerra Republicana who, without resigning to the independence of Catalonia, it has sidestepped the unilateral path and has asked its partners for two years to try a negotiation with the central government to deflate the situation in Catalonia. And these two years are, precisely, the ones that remain in the life of the current Spanish legislature as long as there are no unforeseen events.

Concern in the central Executive for the leadership of Junts in the Department of Economy

Thus, for the first time in a decade, a possibility of dialogue opens up that was complicated with Artur Mas and impossible under the presidencies of Carles Puigdemont and Quim Torra. Aragonès wants to change the situation and intends to take some quick steps. According to sources from the new Government, work is already underway so that the dialogue table with the central Government, which just got off the ground with Torra, can meet during June. Before that, a commission will have to be set up in the Parliament and the independentists have also set themselves the creation of a space for debate that they have called “National Agreement for Self-determination and Amnesty.” In any case, the intention is to speed up its implementation.

On the part of the Government, the disposition is also to resume the dialogue table. “For us it will be as soon as possible,” say sources from Moncloa, who for now do not set any specific date for the meeting. With all the precautions due to the accumulated disagreements with the last governments of the Generalitat, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez wants to continue with its commitment to reduce the tension on Catalonia and they defend that if the work of the table was interrupted – the body only met once in February 2020 – it was due to the pandemic and Torra’s lack of will to negotiate.

Sánchez yesterday welcomed the new Government of Catalonia, offered dialogue but also wanted to draw the limits. “Vaccination, recovery without leaving anyone behind and the reunion between Catalans, and between Catalans and the rest of Spaniards, are tasks in which to work together. Let’s make it possible ”, he said through a message on social networks. Sánchez did not speak of the pardons to those convicted of the procés, a decision that he will have to make in the coming weeks. The environment within the Government is favorable to the measure of grace but the final decision will correspond to the president.

Puigdemont: “The State does not have the will to undertake a negotiation process”

Aragonès said in the investiture debate that his bet is to “complete independence” but, unlike his predecessors, he has avoided setting deadlines or specifics on the matter. He also opted for the dialogue table with the Government and his messages are aimed at obtaining support from both the socialists and En Comú Podem during the legislature. “Although it is not easy, relations with Madrid will change for the better,” says the president-elect’s environment.

More information

The new situation presents facilities but also complications. In the first group, the will of Aragonès to exercise the real leadership of the Government stands out, something that his predecessor, Quim Torra, did not do. The new president has reached an agreement with the CUP and another with Junts that give him support to explore agreements with the Government until 2023. It is a dialogue with many conditions – strict control of the Parliament and coordinated with pro-independence parties and civil associations – but even Junts He has assured that he will defend it with “loyalty” no matter how much Puigdemont affirmed yesterday that “the State has no will to honestly approach and win a negotiation process.” Precisely, one of the difficulties that the Government sees in maintaining its dialogue plan with the Generalitat is the relevant role that Junts per Catalunya has reserved for itself, which not only has 50% of the Executive, but also the responsibility of the Department of Economy, very relevant in any negotiation between governments.

Another unknown lies in knowing how long the patience of the members of Aragonès will last if there is no progress towards independence. Then, Aragonès will have three options: join another unilateralist wave, change partners in Parliament or call elections. The last two routes represent a novelty that was not on the table in a Government led by Junts.