Pedro Sánchez and five ministers will clothe joy in the Congress of the Aragonese PSOE, which Lambán will not attend

The general secretary of the Aragonese PSOE, Pilar Alegría, will be very wrapped this weekend, on the occasion of the regional Congress of the party in which the new executive will designate. The president of the Government of Spain, five ministers and two regional presidents will accompany the head of Education between Saturday and Sunday, when several of the unknowns that are still in the air regarding the new team of the socialist leaders will be revealed.

The question that has just been resolved is whether or not Javier Lambán will be. The predecessor of joy and former Aragonese president has just announced on the social network X that he will not attend the conclave. “My presence would not be very pleasant either for the new direction or me,” the Ejean leader has written, who does not mention in his message or Pilar Alegría or Pedro Sánchez and that limits himself to desire “the best” the party. Lambán will not star, therefore, the intervention of the outgoing Regional Executive Commission with which it opens – to closed door – the PSOE Congress of the Aragonese.

At 11.30 it will be the turn of the inauguration itself, for which there are reserved interventions by President Navarra, María Chivite; of Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts of Spain; of Pilar Alegría itself, and to close, by former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

The afternoon is divided into two parts. Bated Puerta, three work commissions meet and, at the end of the day, the commissions’s opinion plenary is celebrated and the presentation is approved.

On the other hand, there are three consecutive agoras in which four ministers more joy participate. The first, on ‘Industry, Tourism and Housing: Challenges of Aragon to vertebrate the territory’, which will be attended by Jordi Hereu, Minister of Industry and Tourism, and Isabel Rodríguez, head of Housing and Urban Agenda; The second, ‘Aragon as a global actor’, with Carlos Corps, Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, and José Manuel Albares, at the head of the External Affairs portfolio, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

The third is the most symbolic and expected. He is entitled ‘Aragon and Catalonia: neighborhood and understanding’ and brings together Pilar Alegría and Salvador Illa, first secretary of the PSC and president of the Generalitat de Catalunya. It should be remembered that institutional clashes between both Autonomous Communities have marked the political life of recent years, with Lambán in front, with controversies such as the frustrated winter games, the assets of the Strip or the regional financing. One of the objectives of joy and its environment is precisely to end the clashes, something that both the leader of the Aragonese socialists and her Catalan counterpart will want to embody with their dialogue.

Sunday will arrive the two strong weekend dishes.

In the first hour the vote of the four regional bodies will be held: the Regional Executive Commission, the Regional Committee, the Regional Ethics Commission and the members of the Federal Committee. One of the great keys will be in fact to know what degree of support among the 364 delegates that meets the Congress concludes the Pilar Alegría project. Although the blood has not reached the river, the Aragonese PSOE remains deeply divided not so much among the militancy – the intensity of this division has not been able to know for sure since it was not voted in primary ones – as among their institutional positions, which are the ones that will largely cast vote on Sunday. Thus, the secret nature of the vote will turn the result into a kind of plebiscite for the general secretary of the Aragonese socialists.

Finally, in the closing ceremony the Pilar Alegría itself and the president of the Government and general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez.