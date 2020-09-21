The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have met this Monday at Puerta del Sol, headquarters of the regional Executive, to address and analyze the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the Madrid region. In the meeting, they have reached an “important agreement” that consists of the creation of the so-called ‘COVID-19 Group’, which will consist of a space for work and cooperation between both administrations.

The group will meet weekly and will analyze the epidemiological evolution in Madrid. In it the Minister of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias; the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa; the Community Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero; and the vice president of the regional government, Ignacio Aguado. The newly created ‘COVID-19 Group’ will hold its first meeting this afternoon and will have a technical health spokesperson to meet the information demands of the media and society.

Two support units for the ‘COVID-19 Group’

In parallel, the ‘COVID-19 Group’ will be supported by two structures that will contribute ideas and that will work on specific projects. These two support units will be focused on two areas: territorial unit and technical unit. Each of them will meet biweekly and submit their proposals to the ‘COVID-19 Group’.

The Territorial Unit will be composed of the Minister of Housing and Local Administration of the Community of Madrid; he mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida; the secretary general of Territorial Coordination and the President of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities.

For its part, Technical Unit will be formed by Regional Minister of Justice, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Infrastructure, he Government delegate in Madrid, the Secretary General of Government Transport from Spain, a representative of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), a representative of the National Police, another of the Civil Guard, the director of SAMUR and the director of SUMMA-112.

Sánchez: “We are in an epidemiological fight, not an ideological one”

After the meeting, both presidents have appeared to assess what happened at the meeting. Pedro Sánchez has insisted that the coronavirus “we are only going to defeat it together. We are in an epidemiological fight, not an ideological one ”. “The objective is to keep the virus at bay and I am convinced that we will achieve it as in the first wave”, has added. Regarding the situation in Madrid, the President of the Government has asked to reinforce Primary Care to the Community and has offered “Logistics, health, legal support, legal resources and police means” to the regional Executive. “Everything they think they need to get around the curve. Military, health, police personnel … ”, has listed. Ayuso calls for a “strategic” law to coordinate the pandemic For her part, the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has asked Sánchez for a “strategic” law to coordinate the coronavirus pandemic throughout Spain and to serve “as an umbrella for all autonomous communities”, with some “basic rules” so that citizens “know what to expect.” “Citizens do not know what to expect, it is difficult for them to comply with their regulations because they are ignorant of them,” she added. The regional president has also requested the installation of a field hospital next to Barajas airport and in “strategic” areas of the region to be able to carry out serological tests and rapid tests. “Then there will be other measures, the important thing is to continue walking together and manage to control this situation that affects us all,” he has settled.

Protests against Pedro Sánchez upon arrival

The meeting was held with great cordiality between the two presidents. Upon the arrival of Sánchez at Puerta de Sol, he has found, yes, with some 300 protesters who have protested against his management and have called for his resignation. Already inside the Royal Post Office and before starting the meeting, the President of the Government has signed in the honor book of the Community. “To the people of Madrid: with deep gratitude. Unity is strength! He has written in his own handwriting.

Activity and mobility restrictions in Madrid

The meeting, therefore, has served to strengthen collaboration between both administrations and to bend the curve in one of the territories most affected by the pandemic. It was held on the same day that the new measures to restrict activity and mobility came into force in 37 basic health areas of the Community of Madrid, where the highest cumulative incidence currently exists.

The appointment was made by letter

It was Pedro Sánchez who asked the president of the Community of Madrid last Thursday to arrange a meeting because “consider it is of utmost importance to act in cooperation with all administrations in the fight against the pandemic “. The President of the Government explained in his letter to Díaz Ayuso that due to the “evolution” of the pandemic in Madrid, it was “essential to reinforce the co-governance mechanisms to complement the efforts and means that the regional Executive has already deployed.”

In your reply letter, Ayuso celebrated that Sánchez proposed the meeting and explained that “mobility, population density, their family and economic ties with the rest of the country, their international position and their geographical situation make the Community of Madrid a particularly vulnerable autonomy that requires joint strategies between administrations to stop the pandemic sooner ”.