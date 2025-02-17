02/17/2025



Updated at 8:51 p.m.





The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez he went on Monday to the informal summit called in Paris by Emmanuel Macron to address the new open stage in Ukraine.

During the press conference, the Spanish president explained that “no decisions have been made” at this summit as it is “an informal meeting.”

“Given adversities, what we need in Europe is more European Union,” said Sanchez after more than two hours of meeting in the Argentine capital. “Now that peace opens the peace we have to take the opportunity to strengthen the European project and to reinforce the multilateral world.” “Europe has been strengthened by crisis,” said Sánchez, referring to how Europe has been built over the years. Sánchez, asked about defense spending, has assured that Spain is committed to 2%, about defense expenditure that each countries allied in NATO has to reach.

The president of the Government remarked during his speech that to achieve “last and fair peace” in Ukraine, and not “a false closure”, “an active participation of the European Union is required.” “Europe has to define its safety and defense as a public good, and if it is a public good we need to articulate joint mechanisms to finance and increase our security capacity.”









“That is the debate we have to give … how we finance that security before the new geopolitical scenario,” explained Pedro Sánchez.

The French president brought together the dome of the European Union, NATO and seven other heads of State and Government, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez among them, to deal with the future of security in Europe after the Munich Security Conference From this weekend, marked by the approach between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and its impact on the Ukraine War.

Consultation period

Macron sought with this meeting “to initiate a period of consultations between European leaders about the situation in Ukraine and European security issues,” adds the spokesman, “who could continue shortly after in other formats with the aim of bringing positions among all interested partners in peace and security in Europe ».

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, In his speech to the press, he said after the meeting that “no decision can be imposed on Ukraine” regarding negotiations to initiate a peace process in the war with Russia.

In a previous press conference, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares estimated that “it is very incipient” do it.

«It is very incipient at the moment to talk about a deployment of troops in Ukraine. At the moment there is no peace, and the effort has to be to achieve it as soon as possible, ”said the minister.