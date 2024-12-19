Part of Spanish politics has been supporting Gisèle Pélicotthe woman who was drugged and raped for a decade by her ex-husband and 50 other men in France; and a large part of her has once again praised the figure of the 72-year-old woman this Thursday after the verdict in the case was announced.

Dominique Pélicot, her ex-husband, has been sentenced to 20 years in prisonthe maximum penalty provided for aggravated rape, while the rest have been punished with sentences of between 3 and 15 years, much lower than those requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Gisèle’s goal, who has attended all 64 sessions of the trial and from the first moment I wanted this to be public to convey an image of strength to all the victims, it was for “shame to change sides” towards that of the aggressors. The phrase has become quite a motto.

“How much dignity. Thank you, Gisèle Pélicot. Let shame change sides“, the President of the Government wrote in his X account, Pedro Sanchez. For her part, the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondohas chosen precisely this day to inaugurate the new Crisis Center for Victims of Sexual Assault in Asturias, which has been named after the French woman.

For Redondo, Gisèle Pelicot has, thanks to her “generosity”, made “shame change sides” and that now European society is “aware of the enormous problem of sexist violence and the culture of violence in which we continue to live.

Likewise, during her speech in the European Parliament, the Podemos MEP and former Minister of Equality, Irene Monterothanked him “for breaking the silence and for making fear change sides despite the reaction.”

Likewise, the Podemos deputy and former Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarrahas stated in a message on “Represents those who report, but also those who cannot do so. Thank you Gisèle, thank you for your contribution to making shame change sides,” he added.

She has also been director of the Women’s Institute, Cristina Hernandezhas celebrated the sentence and has asked in a message on the social network X that Gisèle Pélicot be named “highly” this Thursday.

The PP, for its part, has assured that the French woman It is an “essential icon” so that “shame changes sides” and has stressed that “people like her and not governments like Pedro Sánchez’s are the ones that hold the flag of feminism,” in the words of the party’s Deputy Secretary of Organization, Carmen Fúnez.

As can be seen, not even this case has prevented the opposition from attacking the Government. In fact, the Popular Party, in its institutional account of X, has shared a controversial tweet to respond to another from the PSOE in which the delegate of the Government of Valencia, Pilar Bernabé, praised the figure of Pèlicot.

“They defend French women and unprotect Spanish women“, the popular ones have written, sharing news of the number of rapists benefited by the ‘only yes means yes’ law promoted by Irene Montero.