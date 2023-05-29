Dramatic electoral night for the PSOE and drastic and rapid reaction from Pedro Sánchez the next morning. The President of the Government has decided to advance the general elections to July 23 due to the risk that a longer wear and tear on his Executive in the coming months, with a right wing emboldened by its resounding electoral success, will end up with a resounding absolute majority of the PP and Vox. “I have made this decision in view of the results of the regional and municipal elections. Many socialist presidents and mayors with impeccable management are going to be displaced, even despite seeing their support increase. These institutions will become governed by the PP and Vox. The meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes further. I assume the results firsthand and I believe it is necessary to give an answer and submit our mandate to the popular will. The Government has already carried out the major reforms committed. Our country is preparing to carry out a very important responsibility as it is the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. All this advises a clarification of the Spanish on the political forces that should lead this phase and the policies to be applied. There is only one infallible method, which is democracy. The best thing is that the Spaniards take the floor to define without delay the political course of the country”, Sánchez said during a brief appearance on the steps of La Moncloa with a very serious gesture. The extraordinary Council of Ministers this afternoon will give legal form to the decision, which was previously communicated to the head of state, Felipe VI.

Sánchez, accustomed to risky decisions throughout his career, has opted for the most dangerous of all of them, but also the only one that nobody expected on election night. The president thus puts voters, especially progressives, in the position of having to decide almost immediately if they want to consolidate the result of the regional and municipal elections, which hand over almost all power to the PP and Vox, and allow that whatever also reaches La Moncloa, or they mobilize to prevent it. Sánchez even renounces in this way the showcase that the Spanish presidency of the EU represented and calls on the Spaniards to decide now, at the start of the semester. The elections will arrive in the middle of summer and when the governments of PP and Vox are being formed, something that in La Moncloa they trust will mobilize the left. Alberto Núñez Feijóo himself acknowledged that this Monday he had already spoken with Santiago Abascal about that electoral result that was so favorable for both of them. Feijóo has also already launched the campaign: “I ask from now on for a clear majority. We must leave behind five years to forget. We must respond to those who propose a legislature of more of the same at the polls. Yesterday we took the first step, but sanchismo has not yet been repealed”.

Pedro Sánchez, during his appearance at La Moncloa this Monday. BORJA PUIG DE LA BELLACASA (AFP)

In 2019, also against all odds and when he had only been in government for a few months after the motion of no confidence in 2018, Sánchez also launched a risky electoral advance in April, which was successful. At that time there was a great mobilization of the Spanish left in the face of the threat that Vox would govern, which had just given the bell in Andalusia in December 2018. Four years have passed and Vox is no longer a hypothesis, but a growing reality, according to Sunday results. And the PP has recovered a lot since 2019, when it obtained the worst results in its history both in the general and in the regional elections. Now, the risk that the PP governs with Vox is not vague, but almost certain. For this reason, Sánchez gambles on everything or nothing very quickly, in a move typical of him, to desperately try to get an extraordinary mobilization of the left, which has not been seen anywhere in the municipal and regional elections, to work. the miracle of stopping the conservative wave that has already been seen in several European countries and is now reaching Spain.

The president could have made other types of drastic decisions, such as changing his government, breaking the coalition, or announcing some kind of change in his alliances, but none of them were as radical as this one and all of them implied a maturation of months to finally arrive at a position similar to the December elections. Sánchez thus puts his own potential voters and those of the other majority groups before the decision of whether to let the PP and Vox govern with the votes they obtained this Sunday ―which according to the extrapolation carried out by EL PAÍS would not give them the majority absolute, although they could improve their result in general― or they mobilize emphatically to prevent it.

The risk assumed by the president -and with him the PSOE, Unidas Podemos and all the majority groups- is that the vote arrives at a moment of high spirits from the right, which has shown an extraordinary mobilization around the message of “repealing sanchismo”, and this decision ends up improving even the majority of PP and Vox and sinking the left even more. But Sánchez has already made decisions of this type in the past, such as the 2019 electoral advance and, above all, the repetition of the elections that same year.

This last decision, also very risky, was totally unsuccessful. Sánchez took it convinced that progressive citizens would blame Podemos for the failure of the negotiations and he would have a much broader result by taking a part of the Ciudadanos votes. I do not pass. The PSOE lost three seats and did not take any of the 47 that Albert Rivera lost. And Podemos, which lost seven seats, held on. And that forced Sánchez, that same election night, as now, to make a quick and drastic decision: the next morning Iván Redondo was already calling the then chief of staff of Pablo Iglesias, Pablo Gentili, to close the coalition. In that electoral repetition, some of the PSOE’s problems began to take shape: because with the previous result the coalition would have had 10 more seats, and it would need ERC much less and Bildu not at all. And, in addition, the PSOE always had a plan b in the chamber because it added 180 seats with Ciudadanos. This repetition narrowed the space of the socialists and also forced them to agree with many parties to carry out each of their reforms.

With this move, Sánchez also avoids months of discussions on his left to see how Sumar is organized. He forces that space led by Yolanda Díaz to quickly regroup to desperately try to recover from the fiasco of the regional and municipal governments, where it has become very clear that the division kills the left. Podemos has been left out of several parliaments and that has been decisive for the left to lose the Valencian Community and some decisive city councils. Díaz responded quickly: “From this very moment we are working to win on July 23. I take up the challenge. These are bold times. Against the black Spain of Feijóo, we went out to win. People are waiting for us,” she noted on Twitter. Everything will go very fast. Sánchez has cut in the bud with months of discussion between Podemos and Yolanda Díaz: in 10 days there must be an agreement or a rupture to present the candidacy of possible electoral coalitions. So they have to close their dispute now. In fact, the first conversations to do so have already begun.

Incidentally, the PSOE leader also annuls any internal debate in his party about his campaign and his responsibility for the fall of socialist presidents and mayors who were well valued and hoped to repeat but have been overwhelmed by a wave with a large political component national. There is no time for internal discussions or requests for changes in the government or in the party: the PSOE starts campaigning today and all the reckoning will remain until after the elections.

The dream of the president and his team is for something like that of 2008 to happen. Then, the wear and tear of the government and the demobilization of the left, also then partly critical of the agreements with the Catalan nationalists to reform the Statute, led the PSOE to losing the 2007 municipal elections by 150,000 votes against the PP with a highly mobilized right wing demonstrating in the streets against its anti-terrorist policy. But later, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and his team, led by José Blanco, Sánchez’s mentor, launched an electoral campaign in 2008 with a resounding message: “if you don’t go, they’ll come back,” said the huge posters with the photo of Eduardo Zaplana and Angel Acebes. And thus they achieved an extraordinary mobilization of the left around the PSOE -Zapatero devoured the IU vote- which led him to beat Mariano Rajoy by more than a million votes.

Now things are much more difficult for the PSOE, which is much weaker – it has 120 seats compared to Zapatero’s 164 when he reached the 2008 elections – and above all because the municipal governments have shown great weakness to their left. In addition to being president, Sánchez is also secretary general of the PSOE, and with this decision he too can try to save his party’s furniture with a quick election without waiting for the wear and tear of the coming months. At the moment he has already lost a lot of power, and the barons and mayors have taken a kick that was probably for the Government, but with this movement Sánchez can try to leave the Socialists in a better position for the future if they fail to govern.

