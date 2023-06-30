Thursday, June 29, 2023, 9:31 p.m.



Pedro Sánchez will seek the young vote in ‘La pija y la quinqui’, the podcast from Cartagena Mariang (la quinqui) together with Carlos Peguer (la pija). Everything was created, apparently, by Twitter. From the official account of the program they asked the President of the Government to be their final guest of the season. A request that could have wandered in a sea of ​​tweets like a message in a bottle. However, the surprise came when Sánchez followed suit. Twitter worked its magic again.

“Wanting to go. Tell me when and where. I will be there. Thank you for the invitation!” The president wrote to them. The tweet has gone viral, and has been filled with comments about the possible themes to be dealt with.

Mariang wondered on his Twitter account if he will be able to convince the Prime Minister to help him get Taylor Swift to perform at El Batel in Cartagena. “And we took her to have a beer at the Bareisco”, “we took her out to party on the street street… I’m sure she loves three-euro cubatas” or “I trust you mariang” are some of the comments she has received the post.

These two young writers managed to turn their podcast, a conversation between friends who drink beer in a rented apartment in Madrid, into one of the most listened to programs in Spain. So much so that the most important stars of the moment parade through it: from Rosalía to Nicki Nicole or Nathy Peluso; and it has been selected as one of the 50 best podcasts by Forbes magazine in 2023. To this list of milestones we must add the visit of the Prime Minister.