Carlos Alcaraz It was eliminated this Sunday in the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament, held in California (United States), and first 1000 masters of the season. The Spanish tennis player had won the two past editions, but he fell on this occasion against British Jack Draper 6-1, 0-6 and 6-4.

Draper ended, in this way, with the reign of Alcaraz in the Californian desert, where he wore a streak of 16 games won in a row. At 21, the Spanish tennis player aspired to a consecutive tricampeonato of this prestigious tournament that only the giants achieved Roger Federer (2004-2006) and Novak Djokovic (2014-2016).

«This hurts. I don’t want to lose any game, but this was even more special to me, ”he lamented to the Alcaraz press, who claimed to be” disappointed “with himself for” the way I faced the game, the way I felt throughout the day. I was not able to calm down».

And it is that Alcaraz acknowledged that he had been assaulted some huge nerves since the morning for fear at the current level of Draper, semifinalist of the US open last. «I spent many nerves (…) is very hard, very solid, ”said the Spanish. “When you think more about the rival than in yourself, it is a big problem,” he said, in statements to the media.









Alcaraz’s defeat at Indian Wells has meant a hard blow for the Murcian tennis player and has surprised many, both from the world of sport and other areas. One of the personalities that has reacted to the party has been Pedro Ruizwho has not hesitated to pronounce on the matter.

Pedro Ruiz’s opinion about Alcaraz’s defeat in Indian Wells

The habitual humorist and face of our country is an expert in give your opinion on social networks And, on this occasion, he wanted to pronounce on the defeat of Alcaraz in Indian Wells.

“I saw last night the game in which Alcaraz was eliminated in Indian Wells,” Ruiz began saying in a message posted in his X account. The television presenter has been worried about the state of the Spanish tennis player: “I find you more dispersed and insecure than long ago”. “He fights with himself,” he concluded.

I saw last night the game in which Alcaraz was eliminated in Indian Wells. I find him more dispersed and insecure than long ago. He fights with himself. – Pedro Ruiz (@Elpedoruiz) March 16, 2025

Ruiz’s vision coincides, in part, with Alcaraz’s words after the defeat in California, in which he admitted to feel disappointment for not having been able to calm his nerves: «It has probably been the worst set that I have played in my career. That shows how nervous I was during the game, throughout the day. I didn’t train well, I failed much, I didn’t feel the blows well. It is very disappointing».

Alcaraz now faces the Masters 1000 from Miami, A tournament that will always have a special place in his career. And the competition, which takes place from March 16 to 30, is where the tennis player won his first 1000 Masters with only 18 years.