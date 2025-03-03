03/03/2025



The Oscars 2025held this last Sunday in Los Angeles, they crowned many of the nominated movieswho managed to take home one of the precious statuettes. ‘The Brutalist’ (3 awards), ‘Wicked’ (2 awards), ‘Conclave’ (1 prize), ‘Emilia Pérez’ (2 awards) or ‘Dune: part 2’ (2 awards) are just some of those who raised an award, although, if there was one that rose above all, that was ‘Anora’.

The independent film, directed and written by Sean Bakershe was nominated in six categories on Hollywood cinema night and, of all the awards she opted, its director managed to take the one to take Best film, direction, original script and assembly. The protagonist also surprised, Mikey Madisonthat, against any prognosis, he managed to impose himself in the category of best actress on the favorite in all the pools: the veteran demi moore, for his terrifying character in ‘The substance’.

It was an almost round night for the indie cinema that personifies Baker himself, which picked up four statuettes in one nightbecoming the first person to get it. Of the Oscars nominations he had, a ‘anora’ only The best actor’s award escaped of cast, for which the Russian actor was nominated Yuriy Borisov And that went to Kieran Culkin, undisputed winner throughout the awards season.

Presented as the “anti ‘pretty woman'”, the tape tells the story of Anora (Mickey Madison), a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life changes radically when he knows and impulsively He marries the son of a Russian oligarch. This initial happiness is completely clouded when the young man’s family finds out and flies to New York to try to cancel this marriage.









Pedro Ruiz’s opinion about ‘Anora’, the Oscars winning film 2025

Since it was done with La Palma de Oro at the last Cannes Festival‘Anora’ has not stopped sounding like one of the great candidates for the academy awards of this year. Also for the audience, as exemplified by the collection he has achieved in cinemas: before becoming the Oscars winner, Sean Baker had already accumulated 40.9 million dollars at the ticket offices of all the world.

That is why, since it premiered in Spain, there are many experts and cinema lovers who have come to see it and have given their resounding opinions about the film. One of the first to do so was the presenter Pedro Ruizfaithful follower of the seventh art, who did not hesitate to attend on October 31day of its launch, to the big screen to enjoy this audiovisual work, now awarded the statuette for best film.

Good sample left on social networks of his visit to see Mikey Madison in the skin of this prostitute, where he gave his most sincere opinion hours after leaving the cinema: «Yesterday I saw ‘Anora’, A singular movie. Upload, tense, hysterical … but consistent with your pretense: portray excesses», The actor acknowledged about Baker’s independent tape.

Yesterday VI Anora, a singular movie. Upload, tense, hysterical … but consistent with his pretense. Portray excesses. I didn’t get bored for a minute. It is a seriously crazy proposal. – Pedro Ruiz (@Elpedoruiz) November 1, 2024

Regarding the sensations that the now Oscar winner left him, Pedro Ruiz was very clear through X (formerly Twitter): «I didn’t get bored for a minute. It is a seriously crazy proposal», Then considered the famous cinephile, who has also talked about Oscarized films such as ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Conclave’ or ‘Emilia Pérez’, among others.