After 15 months of war in Gaza, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement in principle, according to official sources from two of the mediating countries, the United States and Egypt, and from Israel.

He agreement is divided into three phases: The first of them lasts 42 days and begins with the release of hostages. The second would begin to be negotiated on the 16th day of the first, if the agreements progress according to what was agreed between the parties. Finally, the third phase would be negotiated, in principle, when the second has already begun.

He US President Joe Bidenannounced that the agreement could begin this Sunday January 19one day before Donald Trump takes office as new presidentthe same day on which the release of several Israelis is expected in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire in Gaza is appreciated. Especially for those who live there. But wars continue and will continue to be humanity’s great failure. We are not the most intelligent species in the universe. — Pedro Ruiz (@ElPedroRuiz) January 16, 2025 Pedro Ruiz’s opinion on the ceasefire in Gaza As always, there are many conflicting opinions on this matter. And the one who has not hesitated to give his opinion, as is usually the case, is the versatile Pedro Ruiz. The presenter, actor, writer, or comedian has done it, as he usually does, through his X account (formerly Twitter).





“We are not the most intelligent species in the universe,” points out the actor, who goes into detail about how the “ceasefire is appreciated, especially by those who live there.” “Wars continue and will continue to be humanity’s great failure,” he reflects. International leaders and key figures have welcomed satisfaction with ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the agreement and urged “everyone to facilitate rapid, unimpeded and safe humanitarian aid to all civilians in need,” pledging to “do everything humanly possible, mindful of the serious challenges we will face.

