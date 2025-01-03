He FC Barcelona For a few weeks now, it has been facing one of the biggest crises in its history at an institutional, sporting and economic level due to the Dani Olmo case. During these months, the Catalan club has not managed to improve its economic situation to reach the LaLiga 1:1 rulewhich has jeopardized the registration of his star signing this summer, along with the signing of another of his promises, the young Pau Victor.

The Spanish international had an impressive Euro Cup this summer, where he finished as the top scorer with three goals, thus becoming one of the players with the most ‘girlfriends’ on the entire continent. Despite the risks that this entailed for his future, he chose to leave Leipzig for the Catalan team, which was his home for a good part of his childhood, in an operation that the Barça club closed in 48 million fixed euros plus 7 in variables.

The first stages of the season were not easy for Dani Olmo who could not be registered during the first LaLiga games due to the poor financial situation of Joan Laporta’s entity. However, just a few weeks later, the serious injury to Dane Andreas Christensen It allowed him to play the first part of the season, since there is a competition rule that allows a player affected by physical problems to be dropped so that another can take his place. In this way, the one from Terrasa achieved a provisional license to play until the end of the year.

The Dani Olmo case puts pressure on FC Barcelona

LaLiga’s deadline to register players ended last December 31 and, for the moment, neither Olmo nor Víctor appear in the culé squad. Waiting for the official response from the RFEF, to which Barcelona has requested a license in extremiseverything seems to point towards a complicated outcome for Joan Laporta’s men. If the Catalans do not comply with the economic control regulations imposed by LaLiga and could not register him, the Spanish international will be free at zero costas stated in a clause of his contract.









For the moment, FC Barcelona is appealing for an agreement with an Arab company, which intends to buy the VIP boxes of the new Camp Nou for about 100 million euros, so that this serves to clean up their accounts. The blaugranas already presented this contract to LaLiga as collateral for the file of Olmo and Pau Víctor, but Tebas rejected it, considering that the information presented was insufficient. Therefore, neither LaLiga nor the RFEF seems to be considering the possibility of re-registering both players.

The other solution that Hansi Flick’s team hopes for is that Olmo decides to spend these next six months without playingwaiting for the economic situation to improve, and not claim Barcelona the full payment of your token. The Catalan footballer has a contract until June 2030, for which he would earn 12 million for each of them and that he would be within his rights to collect if he finally decided to leave. If so, the weakness within the Barça entity could seriously damage the image of its president and the entire Board.

Pedro Ruiz speaks out on the future of the Dani Olmo case at FC Barcelona

What happened with Dani Olmo has been one of the most talked about topics in recent days. There are many personalities related to the world of football who, since last December 31, have spoken about what lies ahead for Luis de la Fuente’s international against the ruinous economic situation of FC Barcelona.

One of the last to give his sincere opinion was the actor Pedro Ruiza regular when it comes to football comments, who already spoke a few weeks ago about Kylian Mbappé’s situation at Real Madrid. Regarding what concerns the Catalan footballer, the comedian has assured that it is something disastrous that could condition the career of the star of the last Euro Cup won by Spain.

«The case of Dani Olmo at Barça is calamitous. Resisting on a patchwork basis has many dangers», stated the famous television presenter, who considers that the fixes that the Barça club has made in recent months have only served to worsen the situation.

The case of Dani Olmo at Barça is calamitous. Resisting on a patchwork basis has many dangers. I hope, for the player’s sake, that he has relief. — Pedro Ruiz (@ElPedroRuiz) January 2, 2025

Pedro Ruiz has expressed his solidarity with the Spanish forward in the complicated situation he is now experiencing, having to choose between stopping playing or giving up his contract with the club of his life: «I hope, for the player’s sake, that he has relief», concluded the comedian.