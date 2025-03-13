The European derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid In the Metropolitan he has not been exempt from controversy. Although the white team finally resulted in the victory in the penalty shootout and the pass to the rooms of the Champions League, the launch annulled to Julián Álvarez It has been the focus of a multitude of opinions in the last hours. And it was during the Second penalty of Atléticolaunched by the Argentine striker, when there was a situation that we are not accustomed to football day.

After the successes of Mbappé, Sorloth and Bellingham, it was Álvarez’s turn, one of the specialists of the ‘Cholo’ Simone team. Although ‘The spider’ drained on the grass At the time of the shot, he managed to rectify his launch ultimately, sending it centered and high to the goal of Thibaut Courtois for tie the batch with a 2-2. Somewhat that from his team celebrated effusively.

However, a few seconds later, the joy of the rojiblancos vanished to see the referee Szymon Marciniak taking his hand to the pinganillo. The VAR warned the Polish referee about a possible double touch of the Argentine In the hit because of this slip, a situation that is not allowed in the regulation and that ended up leaving the cancellation of the Athleti. “The pitcher will not be able to touch the ball for the second time until another player has touched it,” dictates rule 14.

The criticisms of Julián Álvarez and Simeone after the elimination

He Julián Álvarez’s accidental erroradded to the launch of Marcos Llorente a few minutes later, ended up sentenced the rojiblancos and giving them from the European competition for another year. However, this decision, barely appreciable in the images of the meeting against Real Madrid, has been very controversial in the world of football and commented by its own protagonists.









Just a few minutes later, at a press conference, Simeone urged journalists to get wet on whether they had seen the double touch of their player in the 11 meters: «Who saw that Julian [Álvarez] did the ball touch twice? Leave your hand. Who raises the hand that the Julian ball touched twice? He doesn’t raise his hand, ready, ”he said.

Similar were the words of the Argentine striker, who made clear his position in the locker room after elimination: “I didn’t feel the ball touch”Julián Álvarez slid to his teammates while explaining that The ball was where he wanted To deceive the Belgian goalkeeper.

Pedro Ruiz, blunt about the cancellation of the penalty of Julián Álvarez

The players who lived this situation in the field have not been the only ones who have commented on it. The International Sports Press has also closely tried the unusual VAR decision in the penalty Julián Álvarez, and other big communication names in our country have also spoken.

One of the last to do so has been Pedro Ruiza regular of social networks opinions on all current issues. The television presenter, a great football fan, has spoken about this controversy in the Champions League And he has said what many think about the resolution that has harmed Atlético de Madrid.

«The penalty that annulled Julián Álvarez It is very uncommon. Without varied there would have been a attention», Said the Catalan actor, launching a strong dart to video arbitration technology in the world of football, on whose mistakes he has already spoken on more than one occasion.

The penalty that annulled Julián Álvarez is very uncommon. Without varied there would have been a attention. Despite his improvement and efforts, Atleti is still ‘the pupae’. – Pedro Ruiz (@Elpedoruiz) March 13, 2025

Although he has recognized that the VAR has had a lot to do with the elimination of the team led by Cholo Simeone, Pedro Ruiz has also loaded against the Attitude of the rojiblancos After his defeat against Real Madrid: «Despite its improvement and efforts, Atleti is still ‘El Pupas’», The presenter said, very critical of the mattress club.