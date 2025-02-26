02/25/2025



Data from the Ministry of Interior indicate that in 2023 they were counted 15,289 complaints of illegal squatting in Spain8.8% less than a year earlier and 11.5% less than in 2021, including both purple raid crimes and the usurpation of the right to use a property, both of the criminal field.

But, as idealistic ensures, different legal experts explained to the real estate portal that there are currently several factors that indicate that the situation has not improved, despite the fact that official data says contrary, and that do not reflect reality of what happens in our country in this matter.

Taking a reference one or other information, the truth is that in the current reality there are usually media diverse cases of orKupation or inquiokupation in which the owners denounce the calvaries for which they claim to pass.

One of the last notorious cases of this type is the one that has occurred in Mos, Pontevedra, where Pilar Pardo claims to live a desperate situation. As he has told, his solidarity caused a family to leave an empty houses to live for a month but, over time, The tenants do not leave and have begun to accumulate garbage and debts.









About this current case he wanted to comment Pedro Ruizvery active presenter in social networks, where he has shared the following message regarding the squatting in Spain: «In Mos, Pontevedra, Pilar has had to become ‘Okupa of his squatters’. It has been planted in its car in front of one of its windows. To the squatters you have to be able to throw them ipso facto», He writes, referring to the squatter in our country.

Pedro Ruiz refers to the drastic decision of the neighbor of Mos. Before the request and insistence of this so that the Okupas leave, this account that He has received threatsand have even shown a knife to their son.

As the artist advances in his publication, to a desperate extent, the woman took advantage of a time when the house was empty to enter it and dig in In one of the rooms of his own home, although initially he remained inside a car in front of the house.

In addition, it has been declared on hunger strike to try to recover it. «I’m going to get out of here dead or on a stretcherbut I’m not going to leave my house without fighting, ”said Pilar.

The owner could face justice

The affected also tells that the police have indicated that he could face Charges by purple raid having sneaked into the out of the sores. «From the police they tell me that they have the right to be there and that I cannot do anything, is the world upside down», Explains Pilar, who claims to feel abandoned by the authorities.